How Much the New Dell G7 Gaming Laptop Costs in Australia

Published 1 hour ago: June 24, 2020 at 10:20 am -
Filed to:au
dell
Dell G7

Dell just announced a suite of new gaming products for Australia, including its new 17-inch Dell G7 laptop. This is how much it will set you back and when you can get your hands on one.

While there is a 15-inch version of the Dell G7 coming globally, we’re just getting the big lad here in Australia.

This time around the G7 has gotten a redesign, making it quite a bit slimmer. It also has a sleeker bezel situation, going from 9.9mm in the previous gen to 8.16mm. And the 17.3-inch FHD display (which goes up to 300Hz) has a monitor aesthetic due to the partially detached hinge. This gives it a more unique vibe than a traditional boring black gaming laptop.

And if you want to be extra fancy, there is a customisable chassis light you can mess around with.

Under the hood you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel processor, which goes up to an i9, as well as a Nvidia GeForce GPU. The latter goes up to a RTX 2070 Super. It also comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Those familiar with the previous Dell G7 generation will be familiar with the four-zone RGB keyboard. It comes with a ‘game shift’ macro key that boosts the fan speed into ‘dynamic performance mode’.

On the sound front it comes with Nahimic 3D Audio, which provides a 360 degree soundscape.

The Dell G7 17 will be available in Australia on June 26. When it comes to pricing it will come in at a cool $2,399.

Other announcements from Dell today include the new $1,599 G5 PC, which is available now. And on the peripheral front there’s a new 27-inch gaming monitor ($899), 27-inch curved gaming monitor ($599) and an Alienware mechanical keyboard ($329).

You can read more about Dell’s announcement from this week over on its Alienware blog.

 

 

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

