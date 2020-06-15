Could The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Include Hints to an Obscure X-Men Villain?

The Bride of Frankenstein remake lives, apparently! Olivia Munn has boarded Jimmy Loweree’s next sci-fi thriller. There are still rumours that the Marvel movies have plans to introduce Thanos’ family. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl and The 100. To me, my spoilers!

Replay

Olivia Munn has secured the lead role in Jimmy Loweree’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Replay. She plays Erin Staffer, a woman “armed with illegal, bleeding-edge tech and a desperate plan” who “must do everything in her power to change the past” after her husband is murdered. [THR]

Bride of Frankenstein

In a recent interview with Collider, David Koepp revealed his mid-budget Bride of Frankenstein remake is back on track at Universal.

That was one thing I did during quarantine – I brought back Bride of Frankenstein into a place where I kind of always wanted it to be. Universal was very gracious to let me try again. Because they had geared up and shut down famously in the Dark Universe fiasco. Well, not fiasco, but disappointment. So I have a version now and they have a version that we all really like. I think they’re talking to directors now. It’s not the great big, $US150 ($218) million extravaganza with giant movie stars. It’s not as scaled down as Invisible Man but much more reasonable, doable thing, with, I think, a really cool idea and it’s all present day.

Blithe Spirit

Meanwhile, Deadline reports IFC Films has secured the rights to Edward Hall’s Blithe Spirit remake starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, and Judi Dench. The movie concerns a best-selling crime novelist searching for inspiration, only to inadvertently summon the spirit of his first wife… who’s none too pleased to find out her still-living husband remarried.

Children of the Corn

Production has officially wrapped on Kurt Wimmer’s Children of the Corn remake. [Deadline]

The MCU

Infinite gauntlet’s worth of salt at the ready, but though it doesn’t go into detail, a new report from MCU Cosmic alleges Marvel Studios “still has plans” to introduce Thanos’ brother, Starfox, “at some point in a future project.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Murphy’s Multiverse alleges a new set photo is of a native Madripoorian, a denizen of the infamous fictional Southeast Asian island from Marvel’s comics, often depicted as a hive of criminal activity. The man is wearing a biker jacket with an emblem which — as MCU Direct notes — bears a striking resemblance to the X-Men villain, Ogun — chief antagonist of the infamous Kitty Pryde and Wolverine miniseries. Click through to have a look.

Agents of SHIELD

According to Spoiler TV, the July 2 episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled “Adapt or Die.”

Stargirl

Cindy stages a familial rebellion in the Lea Thompson-directed “Shiv- Part 1″ airing July 1.

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball (#107).

[Spoiler TV]

Snowpiercer

Melanie’s house of cards collapses in the synopsis for “There Are His Revolutions,” the July 6 episode of Snowpiercer.

Revolution has finally come, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion. Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) house of cards collapses and she’s in danger of becoming the first casualty in the battle for control of Snowpiercer.

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

Lindsey Morgan directs “Queen’s Gambit,” the July 2 episode of The 100.

LINDSEY MORGAN DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Lindsey Morgan directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#707).

[Spoiler TV]

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Finally, City of Angels comes to a boil in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Sing, Sing, Sing.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.