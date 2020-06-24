Colin Trevorrow Is Heading to a New Kind of Atlantis

M. Night Shyamalan’s next thriller adds a few new stars. Catherynne Valente’s Space Opera is heading to Universal. Bruce Campbell, of all people, has an update on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Get a look at the next animated DC movie. Plus, jumpsuits and tracksuits abound in a new Wonder Woman 1984 picture. Spoilers now!

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

Deadline has word Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung have joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new thriller at Universal in undisclosed roles.

Atlantis

Deadline reports Colin Trevorrow has signed on to direct Atlantis, a new thriller at Universal about the mythical lost city written by Edge of Tomorrow’s Dante Harper. Though details on the plot are under wraps, Trevorrow’s Atlantis will not be submerged underwater, but instead “set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania. It is a multicultural civilisation with its own advanced technology.”

Space Opera

Variety also reports Universal is producing a musical film adaptation of Catherynne Valente’s novel, Space Opera, about an intergalactic version of the Eurovision Song Contest. Marc Platt is attached to produce.

Outback Dracula

Brendan Steere will write and direct a “spiritual sequel” to last year’s VelociPastor titled Outback Dracula. Set in 1880s Australia, the story follows “a psychic, lesbian schoolteacher” who “teams up with the world’s greatest adventurer to find her missing girlfriend and defeat Dracula and his Golden Army of the Undead.” [THR]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In conversation with Diabolique Magazine, Bruce Campbell — who we should note is not actually involved with the Doctor Strange sequel, as far as we know! — stated he believes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will still see release next year, but “Marvel has to figure” things out in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

For Doctor Strange, everyone is at the mercy of what Marvel is going to do and this backlog of movies they’re going to do now. So, I think it won’t be until 2021. Marvel has to figure this all out. They have to figure out what movies they are going to do next, what movies they are going to delay, what movies they are going to shitcan, what movies they are going to advance and speed up…the marketplace is ever fluid.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is “moving rapidly forward” according to Jason Blum in a recent interview with Fandom.

It’s super active, so I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward; it’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we have don’t have any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward. I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about that.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new photo from Total Film (via /Film) sees Diana standing around a warehouse with Steve. She’s wearing a jumpsuit. He’s wearing a tracksuit. A great scene in context, perhaps?

Hatching

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Hatching, a Finnish “coming-of-age body horror” movie recently acquired by IFC Midnight. The story follows Tinja, “a 12-year-old gymnast desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family to the world through her popular blog. One night, Tinja discovers a strange egg. She hides it and keeps it warm until it hatches. What emerges is beyond belief…”.

Project Z

A monster from a meteorite attacks the cast and crew of an amateur zombie movie in the trailer for Project Z, currently circulating the Cannes Virtual market.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

DC has also released a new trailer for their latest animated movie re-exploring Kal-El’s early days, Superman: Man of Tomorrow — starring Darren Criss, Alexandra Daddario, Ryan Hurst, and Zachary Quinto.

Nancy Wu Done It

THR reports Amazon has picked up Nancy Wu Done It, a new series starring Iron Fists’ Jessica Henwick and Kai Yu Wu described as “Pleasantville meets Nancy Drew.” The series concerns “a frustrated Asian American YA novelist who suddenly finds herself transported to one of her own books and must work with the titular character she created — and now hates — to solve an unfinished mystery.”

Lucifer

Netflix has officially renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season. Like, final final, this time.

the devil made us do it. ???? #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Doom Patrol

DC Universe released a colourful new poster for the second season of Doom Patrol, by artist Doaly.

Stargirl

Finally, Cindy becomes a full-fledged supervillain in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Shiv, Part One” — directed by Lea Thompson.

Banner art by Jim Cooke