Here’s Australia’s Cheapest NBN 250 Plan

Last month NBN Co released some new NBN speed tiers. This included NBN 250, which only a couple of providers have picked up so far.

MyRepublic is flogging its shiny new NBN 250 plan for just $109 a month. This is $20 less a month than Aussie Broadband and Superloop.

There is a caveat, though. Evening speeds on MyRepublic may not be as good as its competitors. MyRepublic is currently only reporting typical evening speeds of 150Mbps. Comparatively, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are all the way up at 215Mbps.

MyRepublic NBN 250

This plan is available contract-free or you can sign up for a 12-month contract to get a modem bundled in at no extra cost, other than $11 postage. If you opt for contract-free you will need to either have your own modem or buy one from MyRepublic for $80.

Plan Comparisons

And if you’re interested in seeing what else is out there, here are other NBN 250 plans available in Australia right now.

Not everyone can get NBN 250

It’s incredibly important to note that not everyone can get access to NBN 250 plans. In fact, most Australians can’t. At the present time only households with access to FTTC or HFC can get these plans.

NBN Co admitted back in May that only 32 per cent of NBN-ready premises can access Home Ultrafast — this is the company’s name for the 250/25 speed tier.

“Our priority is to help deliver high speed broadband to premises across Australia and, as we complete the initial volume build to 11.5 million premises, we are starting to unleash higher speed tiers on a phased basis,” Brad Whitcomb, NBN Co’s Chief Customer Officer, said in a statement.

“Launching the three new higher wholesale speed tiers is the next step in our network evolution and we will continue to upgrade the network to offer higher speed services to more customers over time.”

That being said, if you do have FTTC or HFC, you’re slowly getting more plan options for NBN 250.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.