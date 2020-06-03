Bruce Campbell’s Ash vs. Evil Dead Co-Stars Think They Can Bring Him Back for More

David Thewlis discusses his Na’vi role in Avatar 2. No, Josh Gad hasn’t heard about adding Frozen 3 to his seemingly endless list of things to do. New comic books might tease an older kong and new kaiju for Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl. Spoilers away!

Avatar 2

Speaking with Total Film (via Games Radar) David Thewlis confirmed he plays a Na’vi in Avatar 2.

I am a Na’vi, I’m a blue thing in it – which I didn’t quite understand when I went to meet [Cameron]. I was quite surprised when I got offered that. I’m fascinated to see how I’m going to look, because they sort of make them look a bit like oneself. It’s fantastic! I’ve got no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras but they’re just shooting reference shots for Jim [Cameron] to look at later. What those guys are shooting will never be on the screen, what’s being shot is obviously on these sensors. There are about 200 around the room, doing their thing.

Mission: Impossible 7

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4, assistant director Tommy Gormley confirmed Mission: Impossible 7 hopes to resume filming this September.

We hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to. We hope to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio.

Frozen 3

Josh Gad told Pop Culture he hasn’t heard anything about a third Frozen movie.

Wouldn’t that be a great, non-sequitur just amazing announcement to make? I don’t know. I mean, here’s the deal. Frozen II wasn’t Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don’t know if and when there will be a Frozen III. That’s way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it’s why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf […] And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it’s not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we’ll see! If there’s always a story worth telling, I’m sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day.

Godzilla vs. Kong

A recent panel from tie-in publisher Legendary Comics has our first look at the new Titan, Camazotz, as well an older, bearded incarnation of King Kong.

Here's all of the current official images of Titanus Camazotz. In the recent Legendary Comics [email protected] panel, the new Titan was described as being like "darkness" and the "embodiment of nightmares" in addition to being referred to as male. pic.twitter.com/M7075r2sTH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

Breaking: New images of "Adult Kong" with his beard have been revealed during the Legendary Comics: Monsterverse Publishing 2020 panel that took place during [email protected] 2020. pic.twitter.com/CQjMgpjOXH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

The Luring

When a man trying to recover lost memories returns to his family’s vacation home in Vermont, a spectral, red balloon follows in the trailer for The Luring coming to VOD June 16.

Ash vs the Evil Dead

In a new interview with Comic Book, Dana DeLorenzo stated she believes she and co-star Ray Santiago could coax Bruce Campbell out of retirement for another Evil Dead project.

I honestly feel like never say never. There have been shows where they get cancelled but then they’re picked up by another network. I know Bruce has said he is in retirement, but I feel like Ray and I could convince him.

Santiago concurred, stating:

I think enough time has passed by. He just needs a good one or two years of just like chilling in the woods and not having the Boomstick in his hands and then he starts to crave it and it’ll come back.

Stargirl

Courtney recruits Wildcat to the Justice Society of America in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

NOS4A2

Finally, a new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of NOS4A2 season two.

