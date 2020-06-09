Bill & Ted Face the Music in a Truly Excellent Trailer

DUDE.

It’s been nearly 30 years since we were last in the presence of San Dimas, California’s most bodacious time-travelling rock stars. But at last, the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their iconic Valley-guys characters, is here — and it introduces some new faces, too.

Back in February, director Dean Parisot said that in the movie, “we’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time” — and it sure looks like the Wyld Stallyns, now middle-aged but still excellent as ever, will have their work cut out for them.

Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Bill and Ted’s daughters; Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes as their wives (aka the Princesses, though the actors have been recast from the previous films); and, returning from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, fan-favourite William Sadler as the Grim Reaper.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is due out August 21.