The Best Phone Plans With Buttloads Of Data

Bigger is always better. It’s true when it comes to burgers, wine bottles, and your Pokémon card collection. And it’s especially true when it comes to the best phone plans. If you want the best bang-for-buck you can get, a big data SIM-only plan is where it’s at.

Big data plans are simply better value. Spending between $30 and $40 per month can now get you as much as 100GB. When you consider a $25 plan typically comes with 15GB, that’s a little insane.

So if you’d prefer to go big, here’s a look at the best SIM-only plans with more data than you can shake a stick at.

SIM-only plans with at least 40GB

Circles.Life has the standout deal here thanks to a recent promo, taking $10 per month off the telco’s 100GB plan. $28 per month will get you a monstrous allowance for your first year with Circles, after which you’ll pay $38 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever, but $38 for 100 GB is still great. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Moose Mobile is another good choice, offering 50GB for $36 per month. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get the plan, but if you get in before July 5, you’ll go in the running to win a $1,000 Westfield gift card. Moose Mobile is also powered by the Optus network.

Belong is a solid choice if you’re after Telstra coverage, offering 40GB for $40 per month on a contract-free basis. Belong plans include data rollover, which lets you keep unused data for another month. If you manage to build up a stash, you can always drop down to one of Belong’s cheaper plans while you work your way through your stockpile.

READ MORE eSIM Is The Future But It's Still A Hassle In Australia

Vodafone is currently offering a $5 per month discount on its 60GB plan, bringing it down to $45 per month for your first year with the telco. After you go through your 60GB allowance, you’ll get unlimited data at speeds of 1.5Mbps instead of paying excess fees. Vodafone’s plans are contract-free. This deal is available until June 18.

SIM-only plans with at least 80GB

If you’re after more data but aren’t interested in Circles’ 100GB plan, Southern Phone is offering 80GB for $45 per month. This offer is a $15 per month discount on Southern Phone’s $60 plan, which will last for your first two years with the telco. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this offer, however. Southern Phone is powered by the Optus network.

Vodafone has its own 100GB plan at $50 per month, thanks to a $10 per month discount. This discount lasts for your first year with Vodafone, after which you’ll pay $60 per month. To get this deal, you’ll need to sign-up before June 18.

Optus offers 100GB for $59 per month, but this plan also comes with a couple of perks. These include a free year-long subscription to Apple Music, an Optus Sport subscription, and 2GB of monthly roaming data for when overseas travel is possible again.

Telstra’s 100GB plan is currently available for $70 per month, thanks to a $10 per month discount. This discount lasts for your first year with Telstra, and you’ll pay $80 per month thereafter. Telstra’s plans are contract-free, and include unlimited data at capped 1.5Mbps speeds if you manage to go over your allowance.

SIM-only plans with over 100GB

Still after more data? These three are the biggest plans around.

Vodafone is offering 150GB for $70 per month for your first year, and $80 per month thereafter. Optus has a 120GB plan for $79 per month, that also includes 4GB of roaming data. And Telstra will sell you a 150GB plan for $90 per month for your first year, and $100 thereafter. These three plans are all contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.