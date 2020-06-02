Apple’s iOS 13.5.1 Update Is All About Security

A couple of weeks back Apple released iOS 13.5 and with it came its joint contact tracing API with Google. Now it has released its latest 13.5.1 update which addresses some security issues.

iOS 13.5.1, along with iPadOS 13.5.1, addresses a security vulnerability linked to the Unc0ver jailbreak. This jailbreak was released shortly after iOS 13.5 dropped in May and allowed users to jailbreak even the most recent Apple devices such as the iPhone SE and 2020 iPad Pro.

9To5Mac have theorised that the new update patches the oday kernel vulnerability being utilised by Unc0ver.This patch has also been confirmed on Apple’s security website.

It states:

Kernel: Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch 7th generation Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A memory consumption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

Other updates available from today include watchOS 6.2.6 and some updates to Apple TV and HomePod.

The security update comes just a few weeks after Apples big iOS 13.5 update that introduced the company’s Exposure Notification System API that it developed in collaboration with Google. It has yet to be implemented with Australia’s contact tracing app, COVIDSafe.

iOS 13.5.1 download

To get iOS 13.5.1 update (or iPadOS 13.5.1) you need an iPhone 6S or later. Select iPod Touch devices are compatible as well. Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

air update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.