If You Also Hate Yourself, Watch Apple’s WWDC 2020 Keynote Right Here at 3am

WWDC 2020 is still going ahead this year despite COVID-19. It’s going to be all digital and streamed online as per usual. This means us Aussies still have to get up at a ludicrous time (or stay up) to catch all the action live. Get ready to mainline that coffee.

What to expect from Apple

If you’re keen on all the latest leaks and gossip, we have an entire post dedicated to it. But there are a few things we’ll have our eyes peeled for. The first of course is our first look at iOS 14. While it won’t come out until the iPhone 12 drops, WWDC is where we get our first glimpse.

Some of the things iOS14 is rumoured to include are some new iMessage features (like tagging and marking messages as unread) as well as Apple Pencil support and a new fitness app. And according to previous reports every iPhone that is compatible with iOS 13 will also have access to iOS 14. This means that the iPhone 6s and original iPhone SE will probably live to see another year of support.

And considering it’s a developer’s conference you can expect to see news around updates for iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS and macOS.

On the hardware front we’re probably going to see Apple’s new ARM processors for Mac and a redesigned iMac.

Of course, this will just be the tip of the iceberg, if previous years are anything to go by. So buckle up.

WWDC 2020 time Australia

WWDC will stream live at 10am PT on June 22. For Aussies, that means the middle of the night on June 23. For those of you in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria the show starts at 3am AEST. Don’t worry, I’ll be tired-crying along with you. South Australian friends will be right behind us at 2:30am ACST. And if you’re on AWST you’ll be enjoying the shenanigans at 1am.

While you can watch it over at the live event page, you can also enjoy it right here: