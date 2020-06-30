Anthony Mackie Teases the Scope of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Gremlins 3

In a recent interview with Syfy, Zach Galligan stated Netflix’s upcoming animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, is a “stepping stone” for a third Gremlins movie.

It seems like what they’re going to do is reeducate us on the mythology surrounding Gremlins and Gizmo and Mogwai and, of course, most importantly, the three nebulous rules. You have to figure that they’re using the animated series as a stepping stone to the larger endgame, which is a live-action Gremlins movie. That would be my assumption and it’s really not that much of a stretch to think that that’s what they’re doing. [Joe Dante] said that the people involved in it are very smart and very respectful of the franchise and doing a very good job with a lot of interesting ideas. Of course, that’s pretty vague, but it was overwhelmingly positive and I know Joe well enough for close to 40 years to know that if he was grumpy about and was unhappy with the way things were going, he’d probably wouldn’t have told me.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

So as not to compete with the recently pushed back Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music has been pushed back two weeks and will now release August 28. [Variety]

Willy’s Wonderland

Nicolas Cage carries a photoshopped mop handle in a sales poster for Willy’s Wonderland — courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Candyman

Tony Todd makes a vocal cameo in the latest TV spot for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman.

Relic

Emily Mortimer and Robyn Nevin have a black mould problem in a new clip from Relic.

Debris

NBC has ordered J.H. Wyman’s Debris to series. Described as “in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black” Debris stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele as partnered FBI agents with “different mindsets” who “must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.” [Deadline]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In a recent interview with Variety, Anthony Mackie described The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a six-to-eight hour Marvel movie.

We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.

NOS4A2

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “The Night Road,” next week’s episode of NOS4A2.

Vic McQueen takes the Shorter Way to Haverhill. Lou and Wayne face a terrible threat in her absence. Charlie Manx engages an old friend for a mysterious favour. Millie Manx confronts the past.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix released another new poster for the second season of The Umbrella Academy. You might see some things if you look closely.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, a teaser promises Motherland: Fort Salem will return for a second season…some day.

