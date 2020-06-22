The News Of Tomorrow, Today

AirPods Pro Are Getting a Very Powerful Software Upgrade

Joanna Nelius

Published 4 hours ago: June 23, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:airpods
Image: Apple
Image: Apple

Apple just announced that it’s bringing spacial audio to its AirPods to simulate a surround sound audio system, and will support 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. Apple will use AI plus a built in accelerometer and gyroscope to better sync the audio according to the position of your head or your screen. It will only be available to AirPods Pro headphones, though.

Apple is also adding audio switching to AirPods, so you won’t need to deal with Bluetooth to connect to your phone if you need to take a call while watching a movie on your iPad. Or if you are watching a video on your phone and switch over to watching something else on your laptop, your AirPods will automatically switch over, too. The new feature will be added to both regular AirPods and AirPods Pro with a firmware update, so you don’t need to run out and buy a new set.

The company did not say when these features would roll out.

Story is developing, but you can follow along via our live blog.

