A Vampire Drama by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Wasn’t Picked Up, But Could Still Have Life

With a resumé that reads like a best-of list for soapy TV shows of the past decade, it’s easy to get excited for a new show by writer-producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Which is exactly what happened when he announced a new show called The Brides, starring Gina Torres. The show flipped the Dracula myth by turning it into a “family drama” focused on his brides.

Unfortunately, Deadline reports ABC passed on the pilot for The Brides Monday, all but killing any chance we have of seeing the show. That is, until Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke up. The producer of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina put up a tweet teasing that maybe, just maybe, there’s more life left in these stylish bloodsuckers.

Like all the best vampires, “The Brides” WILL rise again. The world MUST meet Queen Cleo, Madame de Sade, and young Lily Stevens…????????????????????????????????????‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/65kOtYypRA — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 29, 2020

What exactly does that mean? Could the show end up on another network? A streaming service? Could just the pilot be uploaded somewhere? We don’t know. We reached out to one of Aguirre-Sacasa’s representatives for comment but haven’t heard back as of publication. We’ll update the story if and when we do.

The Deadline piece describes The Brides as “a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula…a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their non-traditional family.” Which sounds simply awesome, even without knowing the cast would have included the always-great Torres as well as Goran Višnjić as Dracula. Hopefully, as Aguirre-Sacasa says, The Brides will rise again.