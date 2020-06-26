A Familiar Jurassic Park Name Returns for Dominion, With a New Face

Disney could push back Mulan’s release once more. Try to be surprised, but yes, Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Michael Bay-produced coronavirus disaster movie expands its cast. Plus, Flex Mentallo helps Rita out in new Doom Patrol pictures, and Gerard Butler runs away from asteroids for Greenland. Spoilers now!

Jurassic World: Dominion

Dodgson, Dodgson, we’ve got Dodgson here! Campbell Scott will take over the role of Lewis Dodgson (the Biosyn agent Dennis Nedry met with in Jurassic Park) from original actor Cameron Thor in Jurassic World: Dominion. According to Collider, Dodgson has since “been promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics, but only time will tell whether the character proves to be the threequel’s big villain.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Chiwetel Ejiofor confirmed to Screen Rant he will return as Baron Mordo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’re hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We’re all really excited to get going and to get cracking with it. I can’t wait.

Songbird

Demi Moore, Peter Stormare, Craig Robinson, and Paul Walter Hauser have joined the cast of Songbird, the Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller set two years in the future. Described as a “taut thriller in the vein of Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield” but also “a love story”, the film concerns a delivery man with a rare immunity to the film’s mutated covid-19 virus who must “overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Moore)“ in order to reunite with his quarantined girlfriend.” [Deadline]

The Batman

Peter Sarsgaard teased his “very intense” portrayal of “District Attorney Gil Colson” in The Batman during a recent interview with The Observer.

My part is very intense. On a big show like that my main concern was that I would have to do it 150 times — this intense scene and then that intense scene. My character is at nine out of ten for a lot of it. That was going through my head a lot, like ‘How do I maintain this?’

Mulan

According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney may push back Mulan’s release date a second time amidst rising cases of the novel coronavirus. It is currently scheduled for a July 24 theatrical release.

The Suicide Squad

In conversation with Variety, Jai Courtney teased a scene in The Suicide Squad in which Captain Boomerang and “a few other” characters are stranded at sea for so long, the actors were forced to stuff their costumes with Styrofoam for added buoyancy.

I won’t say too much, but there’s a particular sequence when I get very wet, and a few other people do, and hilarity ensued when it came to that. When you’re spending hours upon hours in a water tank with a bunch of people treading water, and you’ve got Styrofoam stuffed into every crevice of your costume to try and take the load off and because it’s 4 a.m., it gets quite ridiculous.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Dan Aykroyd hyped the sequel potential to Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He’s passing the DNA of the first two movies directly to the new generation. It’s just a lot of fun to see these terrific young actors slinging the old Cadillac around and having the equipment in their hands. The story that develops from that is scary and funny and heartfelt and also funny. And it feeds into the possibility of more follow-ups with this group and with others who want to join.

Enola Holmes

USA Today has two new images of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin in Enola Holmes. Click through to have a look.

Greenland

Gerard Butler’s neighbourhood comet-watching party goes catastrophically awry in the latest trailer for Greenland.

In Memoriam

Deadline reports a new “dystopian thriller” series is in development at HBO Max from playwright Charley Miles and Mr. Robot director Niels Arden Oplev. The story concerns a 17-year-old girl named Somalia uncovering the global conspiracy responsible for implanting a microchip into the brain of every person on Earth after her mother dies under mysterious circumstances.

Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Nickelodeon has greenlit a new animated preschool series based on the campfire chant-turned-viral phenomenon, “Baby Shark.” [Coming Soon]

The 100

Indra defuses a tense situation in the synopsis for “The Flock” airing July 15.

TENSION – Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (guest star Adina Porter, American Horror Story) must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Alyssa Clark (#708). Original airdate 7/15/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Barbara invites the Icicle over for dinner in the synopsis for “Brainwave” airing July 14.

DADDY DEAREST — Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#109).

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Courtney convalesces in KSiteTV’s photos from “Shiv, Part Two” — presumably after a meeting with Shiv, herself.

Doom Patrol

At a party for Danny the Brick, Rita asks Flex Mentallo to help her reach her full potential — with racy consequences — in pictures from next week’s episode, “Sex Patrol.” Head over to Spoiler TV for More.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, SHIELD must contend with a Chronicom infestation before the next time jump in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Adapt or Die.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.