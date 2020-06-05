5 Cheap SIM Only Plans Worth Throwing Your Phone At

Despite all odds, we’ve seen a whole host of great new phones hit stores in recent months. But no matter what your budget, buying a phone on a plan might not always be the best option. In many cases, you stand to save money by going for a cheap SIM only plan with your provider of choice. If you’re looking at an MVNO, these plans tend to offer better value in terms of data-per-dollar. And hey, sometimes the phone you want simply isn’t available from a telco.

So if you’re thinking about picking up a new phone outright or just want a new SIM for your current phone, here are five of our favourite SIM only plans you can sign-up for right now.

TPG cheap phone plans

If you’re a cheap SIM only plan on prepaid, TPG is one of the brands to beat right now. $24.99 per month gets you 14GB, but you’ll get the plan for half-price for your first six months. $12.50 for 14GB is impossible to match; that kind of money normally only gets you one or two gigs.

Since the plan is prepaid, you’re free to leave as soon as the discount runs out. $24.99 for 14GB certainly isn’t bad, but you can also do better.

TPG’s prepaid plans are sold on month-long basis, which means you don’t have to deal with any 28-day term bullshit where you end up recharging 13 times per year and potentially paying more than you expected.

TPG’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Moose Mobile

If you’re looking to avoid timed discounts and don’t want to spend much more than $20 per month, Moose Mobile is an excellent choice. $21.80 per month gets you 18GB of data on a contract-free plan.

There is one slight catch: you only get your 18GB allowance for your first two years with Moose Mobile, after which it drops to 8GB. Two years is tantamount to eternity in telco time, however, and you will almost certainly find a better deal by the time your bonus data expires.

Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

Woolworths Mobile

Want Telstra coverage for less? You should be considering Woolies. $30 per month gets you 20GB, making this Woolworths Mobile SIM only plan one of the better value deals on the Telstra network. Telstra’s discount brand Belong only offers 10GB for $25 per month, for comparison.

You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this deal, but it comes with a couple of perks that could make commitment worthwhile. These include data rollover of up to 200GB, a bonus 10GB every three months, and a free one-year subscription to the Family Zone parental control suite.

Vodafone

Vodafone has amped up data inclusions on its entry-level plan, while also cutting the cost. If you sign-up before June 24, $35 per month will get you 20GB. Normally you’d be paying $40 for 10GB.

While this is Vodafone’s cheapest SIM only plan, it still has all the usual bells and whistles: unlimited data at 1.5Mbps speeds when you burn through your allowance, and $5 per day roaming for when overseas travel is finally A Thing again.

As with all Vodafone plans, you’re able to save up on your total monthly bill by bundling multiple plans on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount for each plan after your first, up to a maximum of 20%.

After your first year on this plan is up, you’ll pay the full price of $40 per month, but you’ll keep your 20GB allowance. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always able to leave whenever.

Telstra SIM only phone plans

Telstra isn’t exactly what you’d consider cheap, but it’s certainly worth paying attention to its latest deal. Until the end of June, Big T is offering its 100GB plan for $65 per month, down from $80.

You’ll keep the discount for your first year with Telstra, after which you’ll pay the full price. Since the plan is contract-free, you can always bail for another provider or swap to a cheaper option if you can’t let go of that Telstra coverage.

Unlike most Telstra promos, this is available to both new and existing customers.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

