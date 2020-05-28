Windows 10 May 2020 Update: All The New Features

The Windows 10 May 2020 update has begun rolling out to the public. You should be able to get it today if you so choose. There are a few new features and the biggest two are some Cortana updates and the new Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. Here’s what else is new.

Cortana update

The Windows 10 May 2020 update includes some changes to Cortana. The biggest update introduces a chat based user interface that lets you talk or type requests to Cortana. There is a real focus on these changes being made to help with productivity as well as making the Cortana experience more conversational.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

Perhaps the most significant change is the inclusion of theWindows Subsystem for Linux 2. It features a true Linux kernel and will apparently improve the performance of Linux in Windows. If you want to use it you’ll need to manually enable it. It’s also open source if you’re keen on messing with it yourself.

Other Windows 10 May 2020 update features

Here’s what else is new in the Windows 10 May 2020 update:

Faster bluetooth pairing through notifications instead of going through settings

through notifications instead of going through settings Custom names for virtual desktops as opposed to the boring old ‘Desktop 1’ and ‘Desktop 2’

as opposed to the boring old ‘Desktop 1’ and ‘Desktop 2’ Kaomoji gets a keyboard shortcut

gets a keyboard shortcut Search Home now contains some quick search options so you can check things like the weather and news

now contains some quick search options so you can check things like the weather and news New DirectX 12 Ultimate features for improved game play

features for improved game play Accessibility improvements including narrotor news, improved language settings, better eye control and an update to Windows Magnifier to make finding the cursor easier

including narrotor news, improved language settings, better eye control and an update to Windows Magnifier to make finding the cursor easier Calls feature of the Your Phone app now available on ARM PCs so users don’t need their Android phone nearby to text or call through their ARM computer

PCs so users don’t need their Android phone nearby to text or call through their ARM computer Notepad got a face lift

You can learn more about all these new features over on the Windows Blog.

READ MORE 20 Years Ago, Microsoft Changed How We Mouse Forever

How to install Windows 10 update

Here’s how to install the Windows 10 May 2020 update

Open the Start Menu

Click the Settings icon

icon Hit Update and Security and then Windows Update

and then Click Download

After download and installation is complete you’ll be asked to restart your PC.

Of course, you may want to wait and see whether there are any bug issues first, especially after the slew of issues the Windows 10 update had a few months back.