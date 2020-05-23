What We Do in the Shadows to Keep Lurking for Another Season

Who knew vampires could be so hilarious?

As shared by FX in a recent press release, What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy TV series based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement film, has been renewed for a third season. The funny, dynamic show about vampire roommates living in New York City, shot mockumentary style, is one of the most

consistently funny things happening in television right now, and according to FX it’s been doing incredible. Ratings, the press release says, are up approximately twenty-five per cent from the previous season, netting an average 3.2 million total viewers across broadcast and streaming.

The show, which stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch, is currently in the middle of airing its second season on FX. The finale is set for June 11, with the next episode airing May 28. Like the current season, the next one will presumably air on FX, with next day streaming on FX on Hulu. It’s likely to air on Foxtel in Australia.