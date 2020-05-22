What Is Charlize Theron May Never Die In The Old Guard's Kick-Arse First Trailer

Everything You Need To Know About Apple And Google's Contact Tracing Software In Australia

The titular Old Guard rising from the dead. (Image: Netflix)

No matter what kills the heroes of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s upcoming adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández’s comic book The Old Guard, their inexplicable ability to heal ensures that they always rise back up from the dead ready and willing to take out anyone dumb enough to fight them. The movie’s first trailer lays out essentially their entire story, and it looks like this telling is going to be an absolute bloodbath.

When the Old Guard’s longest-lived member and leader Andromache “Andy” of Scythia (Charlize Theron) realises that Nile Freeman (Kiki Layne)—the first new immortal like them to appear in ages—has finally come into her power, the team sets out on a mission to find her because someone has to teach her what it means to be one of them. But the team soon finds itself in the midst of a calculated mortal plot to trap them all in hopes that their DNA might unlock the secret of eternal life for even baseline humans.

Much as Nile doesn’t want to believe that she’s just been inducted into an order of ancient warriors who’ve committed their seemingly neverending lives to protecting humanity as a whole, she can’t deny her newfound healing factor or the fact that Andy, Yusuf “Joe” Al-Kaysanioe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicolo “Nicky” di Genova (Luca Marinelli), and Sebastian “Booker” le Livre (Matthias Schoenaerts) genuinely seem to want to keep her safe and fighting the good fight.

The Old Guard also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, and Veronica Ngo and hits Netflix on July 10.

