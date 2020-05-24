The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Watch Three Brand-New Looney Tunes Shorts Courtesy of HBO Max

Julie Muncy

15 hours ago -
Filed to:bugs bunny
daffy duckelmer fuddhbo maxio9looney tuneslooney tunes cartoonstweety birdwarner broswarner bros animation
Watch Three Brand-New Looney Tunes Shorts Courtesy of HBO Max
Tweety Bird, decorating cupcakes. (Image: Warner Bros. )

HBO Max is an opportunity for Warner Bros. to flex its muscles, leveraging its long creative history to make the sort of shows and films that entice people to buy into a new streaming platform. Which means that fans of classic Warner animation get a special treat: New Looney Tunes. And the first episode of Looney Tune Cartoons, featuring three brand-new shorts, just premiered online.

It’s extremely classic Looney Tunes fare, with modern-ish twists. Tweety Bird decorates cupcakes; Elmer Fudd hunts Bugs Bunny and fails; Daffy Duck tries to take a nice stroll. It’s old-school stuff, but with sharp contemporary animation, a few fun flourishes, and a discourse on the glories of spit-gum, which is, apparently, a fruit.

As an introduction to a new era of Looney Tunes cartoons, they’re maybe a bit uneven, but absolutely have their hearts in the right place. And Daffy Duck continues to be the egotistical disaster we all need in our lives. Perhaps that’s enough.

Looney Tunes launches on HBO Max on May 28 and will likely end up on Binge, Foxtel’s new streaming service.

