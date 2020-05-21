Vodafone Now Has Free NBN For Australian Families In Need

Optus Is The Fastest NBN Provider In Australia According To ACCC

Vodafone has announced it's linking up with the NBN Co to offer free internet until September for families struggling with the coronavirus crisis.

How Vodafone's Free NBN Plan Works

Vodafone will be offering its Essential NBN BYO Plan for $0 a month until the end of September in order to help families struggling to deal with the economic blowout caused by coronavirus restrictions. SuperLoop also introduced a similar plan last month.

Specifically, it's designed to help take some of the load off families with school-aged children and parents working from home that might be at home chewing up more data than would usually be expected.

The NBN 25 plan comes with unlimited data and will get you typical evening speeds of 22 megabits per second (Mbps) between the peak times, 7 to 11pm.

How To Get Vodafone's Free NBN Plan

In order to be eligible, you'll need to:

  • Be receiving the Jobseeker or Family Tax Benefit Part A or B benefits
  • Have at least one school-age child living in your household
  • Not had an nbn™ service active at your address with any provider since March 1 2020

The catch is, you'll need to use your own compatible modem or buy one. You'll have to be a new customer or existing customer who hasn't yet signed up for any NBN plans.

The best part is that you can cancel at any time before September 30 and you won't face any financial penalties but you will need to connect for a minimum of one month.

