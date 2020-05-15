Virgin Australia Has Restarted Its Velocity Frequent Flyer Program Despite Still Being In Administration

Image: Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has given its biggest indication yet that it may be flying again soon.

The airline has confirmed to Business Insider Australia that it will be allowing members of its Velocity rewards program to begin redeeming points again after it froze it just weeks ago.

“Velocity is pleased to resume offering Virgin Australia domestic flight redemptions for our members for travel to some of our most popular domestic redemption destinations from 1 September this year,” a spokesperson said.

The update, expected to be passed on to members this afternoon, comes as the airline itself remains firmly in the voluntary administration it entered last month.

It comes on the same day private investors had to finalise formal expressions of interest (EOI) in investing in the carrier, indebted to the tune of $6 billion.

While the company’s statement makes no mention of how that administration process is progressing, it suggests the airline is confident of shoring up the capital it needs to fly by September.

More to come.

This post originally appeared on Business Insider. Read the original story here.