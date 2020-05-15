How To Use Your Monitor In Portrait Mode

The Best Orders To Watch Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie And TV Show

COVIDSafe Update Addresses Serious Bug Fixes And Privacy Issues

Virgin Australia Has Restarted Its Velocity Frequent Flyer Program Despite Still Being In Administration

Image: Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has given its biggest indication yet that it may be flying again soon.

The airline has confirmed to Business Insider Australia that it will be allowing members of its Velocity rewards program to begin redeeming points again after it froze it just weeks ago.

“Velocity is pleased to resume offering Virgin Australia domestic flight redemptions for our members for travel to some of our most popular domestic redemption destinations from 1 September this year,” a spokesperson said.

The update, expected to be passed on to members this afternoon, comes as the airline itself remains firmly in the voluntary administration it entered last month.

It comes on the same day private investors had to finalise formal expressions of interest (EOI) in investing in the carrier, indebted to the tune of $6 billion.

While the company’s statement makes no mention of how that administration process is progressing, it suggests the airline is confident of shoring up the capital it needs to fly by September.

More to come.

This post originally appeared on Business Insider. Read the original story here.

Trending Stories Right Now

au deals epic-store

The Best Deals From Epic Games' Epic MEGA Sale

The Epic Games store is currently running a killer sale on PC games including blockbuster titles like Control, Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. Everyone who logs into their Epic Store account will also be able to claim a free $15 voucher to spend on games priced $14.99 and above. Here's the highlights from the sale.
alienware au dell laptops xps

This Is How Much Dell's New XPS, Alienware And Gaming Laptops Cost In Australia

Dell has announced its new lineup of XPS, Alienware and G Series laptops set to be released just in time for your winter hibernation. Here's all the specs and how much they cost in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles