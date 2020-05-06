Utah Highway Patrol Pulls Over 5-Year-Old Driving On Freeway

Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

This is a pretty remarkable story for a number of reasons: perhaps most obviously is that the kid in this picture seems really damn big for a five-year-old, and also because of the reason the kid was driving a car in the first place, which was to buy a Lamborghini. I’m glad no one was hurt, but, beyond that, I’ve got a lot of complicated and conflicting feelings here.

Here’s the tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol that introduced us to this half-decade-old driver:

So, lots to process here. First, the Utah Highway Patrol should maybe consider a face-obscuring system that looks a big less like a horrific, yawning chasm on your head, because that’s just kind of disturbing.

Next, as someone who owned and operated a height/weight 50th-percentile-ish five-year-old kid for about a year, I have to say that is one large five-year-old. I don’t think my kid would have been able to touch the pedals or see over the dash, but this fella sure could, and managed to drive for a pretty good distance.

I mean, he’s clearly a kid, I’m just not sure I’ve ever seen a kindergartner quite that tall. Or skilled at driving.

Then, the story gets richer with this follow-up tweet:

Gotta appreciate this kid’s gearhead ambitions, right? Wanted a Lambo, so figured out how to drive his mum’s car to go find one, somewhere? And, he’s a kid, don’t laugh at the $5 he was planning to spend. In kid money-scales, that feels like Lambo-money, I’d say.

Lots of interesting questions here. I want to know how the kid figured out how to drive as well as he did, most of all, and I wouldn’t mind some confirmation on the age.

Still, I do hope this kid gets his Lambo one day, ideally by investing those three dollars into some lucrative stock or something like that.

Watch A Guy Put His Car In Reverse At 110KM/H

I’m all for doing idiotic experiments with cars. I think it’s a fantastic use of one’s time and resources, and furthers the advancement of humanity in general. I’m not even sure I’m kidding. Here, we have a valid experiment – what happens if you jam your car into reverse while driving – I’m just not certain I’m down with the methodology.
Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

Over the past week we have been hearing about issues that some rural Australians are having installing the COVIDSafe app. This is because Telstra, unlike Vodafone and Optus, didn't have SMS over Wifi, which prevented 2FA texts from being received by people who don't have mobile phone reception. Importantly, is an issue that also impacts other 2FA SMS as well as emergency texts. During our investigation into this Telstra started quietly rolling the feature out.

