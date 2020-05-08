Updates From Westworld, Avatar 2, And More

Who knows just how much robolution we’ve got left? Not even Jonathan Nolan, it seems. (Photo: HBO)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson could team up again for a new comic book adaptation. Neve Campbell says she’s been broached about the fifth Scream film. Phil Lord offers a tiny tease of the work on Into the Spider-Verse 2. Joel McHale talks his Stargirl filming experience. Plus, another Sword and Shield fave is coming to the Pokémon anime, and... pool noodles? Spoilers, away!

Ball and Chain

According to Deadline, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are attached to star in a film adaptation of Scott Lobdell’s comic book series Ball and Chain from The Big Sick writer, Emily Gordon. The story concerns a married couple who are on the brink of divorce until “a mysterious meteor bathes the couple in extraterrestrial energies, giving them super-powers that only work when they’re together.”

2084

Paramount has acquired 2084, a spec script from Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) described as “a spiritual sister to George Orwell’s 1984.” Lorenzo di Bonaventura is attached to produce. [THR]

Scream 5

In a recent interview with Youtube’s Jake Hamilton, Neve Campbell confirmed she’s discussed returning for the fifth Scream movie with Ready Or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations. It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen and hopefully we can see eye to eye on all the elements that have to come into place for it to happen. I originally had been really apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are but the directors have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes’s work and they really want to honour it and that meant a lot to me. Hopefully we’ll be able to do it.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Children of the Corn

THR reports Equilibrium director Kurt Wimmer is currently filming a remake of Stephen King’s Children of the Corn “on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Phil Lord provided an update on the Spider-Verse sequel.

We were reminded several times today NOT to say anything about it. I guess they know we can't be trusted. All I can say is... worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022 https://t.co/qW63xkdFYz — Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020

Dark Days at the Magna Carta

THR reports Netflix has acquired Dark Days at the Magna Carta, a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Blake Lively described as “a character driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and centres on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family.”

The Suicide Squad

According to Film Music Reporter, frequent James Gunn collaborator Tyler Bates will score The Suicide Squad.

Dungeons and Dragons

Variety also reports Jeremy Latcham will produce the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie from Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Avatar 2

In the latest production pictures of the long-awaited sequel: pool noodles!

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Westworld

In a new interview with Variety, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan denied rumours he and Lisa Joy have just three seasons left of their plans for the show.

Well, I just want to clarify, you know, Lisa and I have never actually talked about a number of seasons. James Marsden mentioned five [seasons] in the first season when we were on hiatus, and more recently there’s been reporting about deals and other stuff like that. But we’ve never actually talked out loud about how many seasons we imagine this thing going, because I think you’d be foolish to. Things change, circumstances change. I think when we sat down to do the show, we didn’t quite realise how difficult it would be to make this show — [laughing] how many years it would take per season. So we’ve never actually talked about how many seasons that plan was, and indeed I think when we had the plan it didn’t actually map out to a specific number of seasons, exactly. It was a beginning, a middle and an end. When you have a show going like this, you want to stay as long as you’re telling a compelling story. We’re heading towards that end, but we haven’t completely mapped it out. At this point, part of the work is looking at the rest of the story we have to tell. It’s two impulses, one against the other. You don’t want to walk away from people who are as talented and cool as this. They’re all lovely, lovely people, and they love working together, we like working together. At the same time, you don’t want to outstay your welcome. You have a story to tell, and you want to go out without feeling like you’ve outstayed your welcome. So we’re trying to balance those things a bit.

Pokemon

A recent post from the official Pokemon Twitter account teases Raihan’s debut from Sword And Shield.

Stargirl

In conversation with Comic Book, Joel McHale confirmed his Stargirl scenes were shot exclusively with Luke Wilson.

All my scenes are with Luke Wilson. He’s such a nice man and he’s such a good actor that I always still find myself in situations where I say, ‘You get to be a superhero. You get to work with Luke Wilson.’ So I hope to God I get to do more of it. I hope the series does well, all that stuff. Every actor probably says, ‘It was great working with all these people,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ It really was. I do a table read with everybody and I had met Amy Smart before and she’s really nice and cool. So I kind of did one meeting, but then everything else was with Luke, but all really cool people. So I would kill to do it again.

What We Do in the Shadows

A coven of witches abducts Nandor and Laszlo in the synopsis for “Witches,” the ninth episode of season two. When Nandor and Laszlo are abducted by a coven of witches, the others must venture Brooklyn to rescue them. Written by William Meny; directed by Kyle Newacheck. [Spoiler TV]

The 100

Finally, the CW has released a new teaser for the seventh season of The 100.