Tom Cruise Knows You Can't Run In Space, Right?

Tom Cruise is tired of your fake space. He wants real fake space. (Image: Universal)

Dangling out of the side of various types of air vehicles and running forever is apparently no longer enough to rustle Tom Cruise’s jimmies. So naturally, he’s going...to space?

Deadline reports Cruise is collaborating with both NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX—presumably, until Musk decides to randomly financially kneecap this particular venture with some dumb tweets, that is (but who knows, Cruise being a stan wouldn’t be the weirdest thing he’s done)—in an attempt to bring his next project entirely to “outer space.” According to the trade, it is not for a new entry in the Mission Impossible franchise, but the fact that we have to rule that out at this point is actually kind of amazing. Maybe it’s for Fast and Furious?

We also put “outer space” in quote marks, because Deadline is likewise vague about what Cruise’s plan actually entails in this regard. Is he going into the upper atmosphere for low-gravity fun times—which is close enough, but not actually outer space. Or is Tom Cruise going beyond the stratosphere and into orbit, to break the surly bonds of gravity, and punch the face of god? Who knows, at this point.

Deadline notes that while Cruise is actively attempting to move forward on this plan, it is still in its incredible early stages, because, c’mon, in an attempt to shoot the first narrative-focused movie entirely in Some Kind of Space. Of course the stages are incredibly early.

We all have our lockdown hobbies. This is Tom Cruise’s, apparently.