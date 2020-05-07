Space Force's First Trailer Is Funny Until You Realise How Close To Reality It Is

Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

Telco You've Never Heard Of Is Flogging 103GB Data For $38 A Month With No Contract

This Tour Of The World's Largest Star Wars Collection Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

A tiny glimpse at the Star Wars collection of Steve Sansweet. (Photo: YouTube)

From Darth Vader’s actual codpiece to Bib Fortuna toothpaste, no one has a Star Wars collection like Steve Sansweet. And that’s an actual fact. His collection is considered the largest by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Star Wars book author and former head of fan relations for Lucasfilm houses it all in Northern California at Rancho Obi-Wan, where fans can visit and take tours of his incredible collection of toys, merchandise, screen-used props, and so, so much more. Of course, this being 2020, no one can actually go to Rancho at the moment to see the collection so Guinness put together a video of Sansweet touring his collection. And...holy shit. It’s epic. If you’ve ever collected anything, especially anything Star Wars, watching this will be a damn near-religious experience.

I mean Sansweet has everything. Everything. He’s got the Rocket Boba Fett, regularly considered to be one of the rarest and most desirable Star Wars collectibles there is. He’s got original paintings, pinball machines, custom weirdness—it’s all absolutely wild.

The only issue is that there’s so much to see, you can barely scratch the surface in a 20-minute YouTube video. That means, once the world opens up again, make plans to head to Rancho Obi-Wan and see it for yourself.

(h/t Nerdist)

Trending Stories Right Now

tag-cars jalopnik

Watch A Guy Put His Car In Reverse At 110KM/H

I’m all for doing idiotic experiments with cars. I think it’s a fantastic use of one’s time and resources, and furthers the advancement of humanity in general. I’m not even sure I’m kidding. Here, we have a valid experiment – what happens if you jam your car into reverse while driving – I’m just not certain I’m down with the methodology.
au feature telstra

Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

Over the past week we have been hearing about issues that some rural Australians are having installing the COVIDSafe app. This is because Telstra, unlike Vodafone and Optus, didn't have SMS over Wifi, which prevented 2FA texts from being received by people who don't have mobile phone reception. Importantly, is an issue that also impacts other 2FA SMS as well as emergency texts. During our investigation into this Telstra started quietly rolling the feature out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles