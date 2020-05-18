This Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Shows The Inner Workings Of Rey's Cool Lightsaber

Rey is talented at lightsaber building.

Matthew Savage, a concept artist who worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, shared some interesting images recently. The set, featuring 3D models of Rey’s lightsaber, included some background on the design of Rey’s ‘saber, the one she builds during the course of the film, as well as showing off how it’s put together on a deeper level.

In addition to showing designs before the lightsaber’s colour was decided upon, these images also show how the internal enclosure, the “kyber crystal cage,” works in this design. It’s a neat little thing, with an outer cover that just slides off, revealing the internal workings and the crystal within. Smart engineering.

While it’s a little cheesy to have Rey’s lightsaber based so closely on the design of her quarterstaff, there’s a lot that’s smart about this look. I especially like the way the sharp angles and flourishes look a lot like the lightsabers in the prequel movies, particularly Darth Maul’s first ‘saber. Considering they both also might have a penchant for dual-bladed weapons, it’s a nice connection.

