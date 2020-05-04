This Harbour Freight-Powered Harley-Davidson Is Totally Terrible And Totally Rad

Apple's iPhone SE Australian Review: It's Bloody Good

Gif: Bikes And Beards

My favourite genre of motor-based enthusiasm is putting a big engine in a small thing. Small engine in a big thing is a close second, however, and this Harbour Freight Predator 212cc-powered Harley Davidson Ultra Classic certainly qualifies. It’s so exceedingly dumb that it must be 100 per cent cool. Who doesn’t want to pull-start their big cruiser?

Harbour Freight’s Predator motor is on sale for a whopping $US99.99 ($156) right now, and it provides a very loud and very buzzy 6.5 horsepower. OK, so they spent a few hundred dollars upgrading that engine to about 18 horseponies, but that’s still a pretty noticeable change from the bike’s big V-twin engine, but is it really a downgrade? Nothing can be bad when it has a totally rad name like Harbour-Davidson. Even if the noise-to-speed ratio is remarkably worse than a traditional Harley bagger. 

It’s basically the exact opposite of this thing.

Can 18 horsepower even push around a massive and heavy Harley frame? Well, without changing the gearing or optimising anything, it’s a big downgrade. For one thing, it now has a 0-60 time of infinity as it won’t even go that fast. But it still has enough shove to tootle around at 53 mph (85 km/h). I’d be willing to bet that if they dropped some of the bike’s weight, like the hard bags and the giant fairing with crudely covered-up airbrushed devil art, it might gain a bit of speed.

All I can say is that this is a totally pointless and ridiculous project bike that I’d be proud as hell to commute to work on. I’d probably get super annoyed with it after a week of riding, but for that week I would be a deity and it my obnoxiously slow chariot.

apple au feature iphone-se

Last year, Google turned the mid-range phone market on its head by introducing the ludicrously-priced and well-specced Pixel 3a. A few other brands have followed suit since then, but none have been quite as exciting as the new iPhone SE. Now it truly seems like flagship inclusions at lower price points are here to stay - and it's about damn time. The trend of $1,500 - $2,000 becoming the norm for new phones over the last few years has been bad for buyers. A new middle ground has been long overdue and we welcome it. But is the resurrected iPhone SE actually a good phone to buy in 2020?

