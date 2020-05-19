The Umbrella Academy's Season 2 Date Announcement Shows What Weird Times We're Living In

“The times, they are unprecedented” (Image: Netflix, YouTube)

If you asked me three months ago whether we’d ever see the day where a major comic book series would announce its second season with a Zoom dance party, I’d say, well—I don’t even know what that question means. Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is coming back this winter, but the bigger story might be how just one teaser trailer can show how much our world has changed.

Netflix announced that The Umbrella Academy will return on July 31 by taking us inside the homes of stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min.

The teaser recreates one of the most famous moments from the first season—a sequence where everyone danced on their own to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Only instead of the characters grooving out by themselves because they were emotionally disconnected, now it’s because we’re all literally disconnected from each other. You know, because of that whole pandemic thing.

The first season of Umbrella Academy closed out with the literal end of the world, with our dysfunctional family of superpowered heroes travelling back in time to try and stop said apocalypse before it even started. But it was left unclear just where (and when) they ended up, and what this new possible timeline means for The Seven. All we know right now is Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have joined the second season alongside our original stars as major new additions. That, and, well, this very fun but very weird trailer drop.

The Umbrella Academy returns with season two on July 31—which, let’s be honest, in this timeline, feels like three lifetimes away.