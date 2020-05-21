Why You're Anxious About Coming Out Of Isolation, According To Experts

Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband Has Some Cheap NBN Plans For You

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

The 'Snyder Cut' Of Justice League Is Being Released

It’s happening. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Some fans demanded it, we’ve all debated it, and now it’s finally happening. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that a new cut of Justice League, one approved and finished by Zack Snyder, will be released on its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Snyder announced that the film, called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will come to the streaming service on 2021. “We still have some work to do,” he said.

Released in November of 2017, the theatrical cut of Justice League was a major disappointment for Warner Bros. Despite featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg, the movie grossed under $US700 ($1,071) million, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise to date. Looking back though, the project was plagued from the start.

It began when fans reacted poorly to its lead-in, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then Snyder exited Justice League during post-production as a result of the tragic death of his daughter. The Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the project and “adhere to the style and tone and the template that Zack set,” according to the president of Warner Bros. Pictures, Toby Emmerich.

Apparently, though, that wasn’t the full story. Once the film opened, fans began to notice more than slight differences between the finished film and earlier trailers. (Remember the mustache?) They wondered why the changes were made. Then Snyder made a remark that, though his name was on the film, the finished version wasn’t quite his. A few days after the film’s release, a movement began to form under the banner “Release the Snyder Cut” and, over the next three years, that group went to surprising lengths to uncover the truth and get Snyder’s version of the film. 

So now, despite all the huge questions it raises about authorship, fandom pressure, and about a billion other things, the Snyder Cut is coming. And don’t worry. We at Gizmodo will watch and talk all about it once that happens.

This story is developing...

Trending Stories Right Now

boba-fett cobb-vanth disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars streaming the-mandalorian timothy-olyphant

Well, The Mandalorian Boba Fett Situation Might Have Just Gotten A Whole Lot More Interesting

The Mandalorian’s second season already has enough interesting things going on—babies yoda! sabers dark!—before it started heaping on the prospects of bringing back a few familiar faces...including the seeming, ominous return of Boba Fett. But a new report suggests things aren’t quite going to go the way many people may have expected.
console-wars microsoft ps5 sony xbox-series-x

Why Everyone Won't Stop Talking About PS5 And Xbox Series X Storage

Now that we know the full specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there’s not much to differentiate them at the hardware level. Both sport custom AMD GPUs based on its RDNA2 architecture. Both are ray tracing capable. Both have roughly the same amount of TFLOPS, and the amount of CU graphic cores and operating frequency come out to roughly the same amount of performance. Both consoles have CPUs with nearly identical specs. So what will make getting one over the other worth it, aside from game availability and small features like better haptic on controllers or support for cloud gaming? Storage. One of the least exciting elements of any console is about to become one of the most crucial.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles