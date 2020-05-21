The 'Snyder Cut' Of Justice League Is Being Released

It’s happening. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Some fans demanded it, we’ve all debated it, and now it’s finally happening. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that a new cut of Justice League, one approved and finished by Zack Snyder, will be released on its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Snyder announced that the film, called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will come to the streaming service on 2021. “We still have some work to do,” he said.

Released in November of 2017, the theatrical cut of Justice League was a major disappointment for Warner Bros. Despite featuring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg, the movie grossed under $US700 ($1,071) million, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise to date. Looking back though, the project was plagued from the start.

It began when fans reacted poorly to its lead-in, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then Snyder exited Justice League during post-production as a result of the tragic death of his daughter. The Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the project and “adhere to the style and tone and the template that Zack set,” according to the president of Warner Bros. Pictures, Toby Emmerich.

Apparently, though, that wasn’t the full story. Once the film opened, fans began to notice more than slight differences between the finished film and earlier trailers. (Remember the mustache?) They wondered why the changes were made. Then Snyder made a remark that, though his name was on the film, the finished version wasn’t quite his. A few days after the film’s release, a movement began to form under the banner “Release the Snyder Cut” and, over the next three years, that group went to surprising lengths to uncover the truth and get Snyder’s version of the film.

So now, despite all the huge questions it raises about authorship, fandom pressure, and about a billion other things, the Snyder Cut is coming. And don’t worry. We at Gizmodo will watch and talk all about it once that happens.

This story is developing...