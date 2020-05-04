The Internet Reacts To The Original Star Wars

Image: Supplied

Imagine an alternate universe where the Star Wars movies were released in chronological order - where Episodes I to III were the original, beloved trilogy. How would the internet have reacted to the film that followed?

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was released in 2019. The response to the movie was decidedly mixed, with many fans proclaiming it the worst Star Wars ever made.

Mind you, they said the same thing about The Last Jedi. And The Force Awakens. And all of the prequels. In fact, the last Star Wars film these naysayers seemed to have enjoyed was The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

There are two possible explanations here. Either every Star Wars movie post-Empire is worthless trash, or the modern fan base is impossible to please. We're leaning heavily towards the latter.

If Episode IV had been released after Revenge Of The Sith, we suspect the online response would look something like this...

Fair enough on that last one, really.

This article was originally published 31/12/19.