The Best Pair of Workout Earbuds Now Comes in Actual Fun Colours

Caitlin McGarry

1 day ago -
Filed to:earbuds
exercise but make it fashionfitness
The new Glacier Blue Powerbeats Pro are as pale as their name suggests. (Photo: Caitlin McGarry, Gizmodo)

I don’t know about you, but I’m over workout earbuds that only come in dark, boring colours. The options usually range from black to grey — occasionally navy, if you’re feeling spicy. Apple-owned Beats is now giving those of us who want more colour a few more shades to choose from in its Powerbeats Pro lineup, making some of the best workout earbuds stand out even more.

The $US250 ($376) Powerbeats Pro now comes in bright red, baby blue, lemon yellow, and rose pink. They’re cute! They’re fun! They are a burst of colour in an increasingly dark, shitty world! I tried out the blue pair (technically called Glacier Blue), which is actually incredibly light — not the sky blue I was expecting. The red is the way to go for a bolder look.

Image: Beats

Aside from the fresh look, the new lineup has every feature we loved about the original Pros — comfortable fit with additional stability thanks to the ear hooks, more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, killer sound, and seamless iPhone integration. I prefer these to Apple’s own AirPods Pro, which lack ear hooks and don’t fit me as well as the Powerbeats do.

But the Powerbeats are expensive. A slightly cheaper option I love just as much is Jabra’s $US200 ($301) Elite Active 68 T. Like other workout earbuds, the Jabras have zero style. If you’re gonna lean into the distinctive ear hook design, might as well go bold with a bright colour. In this apocalyptic timeline, I’m looking for reasons to smile. Today, a pair of blue earbuds is doing it for me.

The new colours will be available at Apple.com on June 9.

