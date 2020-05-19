Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Dyson Deals Includes Vacuums, Hair Dryers and More

Image: Dyson

If all this extra time at home has made you realise how desperately you need to clean your floor, air and even hair, you'll be pleased to know that cult appliance favourite Dyson has some great deals on offer for Click Frenzy.

The below Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 deals are slated to go live at 7pm on Tuesday, May 19, but friendly Live Chat assistant Nellie tells me if you go onto this Click Frenzy deal landing page before then, they can assist you with up to $250 off deals via their Live Chat. You can also give getting them on the blower a go. If that fails, you can bookmark this page and come back when you're ready to add to cart.

If a $250 price slash isn't enough for you to finally buy a Dyson vacuum than I don't know what will be. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum provides up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and at just 2.3kg is Dyson's lightest cord-free vacuum. It quickly transforms to handheld in the click of a button, and features a direct drive cleaner head for optimum pick-up performance.

Owning a Dyson Supersonic is like having a driveway in Sydney's inner-city suburbs - once you own one, you know you've made it in life. With a powerful digital motor designed for fast drying, anyone that owns this appliance raves about its technology, which Dyson has always prided itself on. It has a two-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee return policy.

Dyson are being a bit vague about their offers, and rightly so when they can expect an avalanche of customers come 7pm, 19 May, but we do know there is 30% off on selected Dyson technology as well as up to $250 off selected Dyson technology. Call me crazy, but I have a sneaking suspicion it might include these items here.

