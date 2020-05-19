Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

Crazy Click Frenzy Phone Plan: $28 A Month For 103GB Data (With No Contract)

Foxtel's Binge Streaming Service Launches Next Week, Here's Everything We Know

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Dyson Deals Includes Vacuums, Hair Dryers and More

Image: Dyson

If all this extra time at home has made you realise how desperately you need to clean your floor, air and even hair, you'll be pleased to know that cult appliance favourite Dyson has some great deals on offer for Click Frenzy.

The below Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 deals are slated to go live at 7pm on Tuesday, May 19, but friendly Live Chat assistant Nellie tells me if you go onto this Click Frenzy deal landing page before then, they can assist you with up to $250 off deals via their Live Chat. You can also give getting them on the blower a go. If that fails, you can bookmark this page and come back when you're ready to add to cart.

Save $250 on Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin (RRP $599, sale prize $349)

Image: Dyson

If a $250 price slash isn't enough for you to finally buy a Dyson vacuum than I don't know what will be. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum provides up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and at just 2.3kg is Dyson's lightest cord-free vacuum. It quickly transforms to handheld in the click of a button, and features a direct drive cleaner head for optimum pick-up performance.

Receive two bonus gifts when purchasing a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, valued up to $148

Image: Dyson

Owning a Dyson Supersonic is like having a driveway in Sydney's inner-city suburbs - once you own one, you know you've made it in life. With a powerful digital motor designed for fast drying, anyone that owns this appliance raves about its technology, which Dyson has always prided itself on. It has a two-year warranty and a 45-day money-back guarantee return policy.

Save 30% on selected Dyson technology

Image: Dyson

Dyson are being a bit vague about their offers, and rightly so when they can expect an avalanche of customers come 7pm, 19 May, but we do know there is 30% off on selected Dyson technology as well as up to $250 off selected Dyson technology. Call me crazy, but I have a sneaking suspicion it might include these items here.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au click-frenzy click-frenzy-2019 click-frenzy-mayhem-2020 deals ebay feature online-shopping

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

Click Frenzy 2020 has arrived and we're here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there. While it doesn't officially kick off until 7pm AEST, some cheeky retailers have already gone live with their deals. Be sure to check back later today and tonight because we'll be adding to this round up as new specials appear.
curiosity mars mars-reconnaissance-orbiter opportunity optical-illusions pareidolia science ufology

The Weirdest Images Ever Taken On Mars

In the 19th century, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli thought he spotted canals on Mars through his telescope. Since then, we’ve seen lots of things on the Red Planet that aren’t really there. From spoons and squirrels to campfires and women wearing dresses, we present to you the most notorious false sightings on Mars.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles