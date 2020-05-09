The 100 Series Finale Trailer Teases Screams, Space Travel, And Drastic Haircuts

Shout it from the space station, The 100 is back. (Photo: CW)

So, is The 100 becoming Stargate now?

The new trailer for the seventh and final season of The 100 is here and, as with most things, it all starts fairly expectedly. But as the trailer moves on, the show takes a hard right turn into “What the Living Hell Land.” Take a look for yourself.

Wormholes to other dimensions? Space charts? Snow planets? What the hell happened to the seemingly simple story of humanity’s attempt to repopulate the Earth after total Armageddon? Well, things are ending, that’s what, and it’s time for The 100 to try and answer all the questions, even if this latest look seems to be opening up a bunch of new ones. Though to be fair, the more things change, the more they stay the same too. Everyone, especially Clarke, still seems to be fighting the same battles they’ve fought since season one.

The seventh and final season begins on the CW on May 20, but if you’re not ready to say goodbye to this wild concept just yet, don’t forget there may be a prequel on the way.