Calculator Hacked For Cheating Includes A Secret OLED Screen, Wifi, And Even A Chat Function

Australian Scientists Discover 'Virgin' Bees That Don't Have Sex And Only Give Birth To Females

The COVIDSafe App Is Still Only Available In English, No Timeline For Other Languages Yet

The 100 Series Finale Trailer Teases Screams, Space Travel, And Drastic Haircuts

Shout it from the space station, The 100 is back. (Photo: CW)

So, is The 100 becoming Stargate now?

The new trailer for the seventh and final season of The 100 is here and, as with most things, it all starts fairly expectedly. But as the trailer moves on, the show takes a hard right turn into “What the Living Hell Land.” Take a look for yourself.

Wormholes to other dimensions? Space charts? Snow planets? What the hell happened to the seemingly simple story of humanity’s attempt to repopulate the Earth after total Armageddon? Well, things are ending, that’s what, and it’s time for The 100 to try and answer all the questions, even if this latest look seems to be opening up a bunch of new ones. Though to be fair, the more things change, the more they stay the same too. Everyone, especially Clarke, still seems to be fighting the same battles they’ve fought since season one.

The seventh and final season begins on the CW on May 20, but if you’re not ready to say goodbye to this wild concept just yet, don’t forget there may be a prequel on the way.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

budget-laptops consumer-tech funky-laptops microsoft-surface-book-2 microsoft-surface-earbuds microsoft-surface-go microsoft-surface-go-2 microsoft-surface-headphones-2 surface-book surface-book-3 surface-go surface-go-2

Microsoft Might Have Made The Best Budget Laptop...Again

Two years ago Microsoft made one of its best laptops, and my favourite budget computer, the Surface Go. The $600 Windows 10 tablet was absolutely not the fast computer in its price range, and it had a much smaller screen than the competition, but it also felt like the kind of perfect do anything device for someone on a budget—the 2-in-1 Apple’s aspired to make over and over again with the iPad. Now Microsoft has the recently rumoured Microsoft Surface Go 2, plus a refreshed Surface Book 3 and new headphones, and if new guts really improve its speed then this could be the budget device to get.
au galaxy-tab-s6 samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: The Budget Tablet Just Landed In Australia

Samsung just released the smaller version of its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in Australia. Though it did appear in some online stores a little early, now it's official. Here's what its packing and how much it will cost in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles