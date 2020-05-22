Tenet's New Trailer Reveals Some Of The Secrets Christopher Nolan's Been Hiding

Everything You Need To Know About Apple And Google's Contact Tracing Software In Australia

John David Washington stars in Tenet. (Image: Warner Bros.)

But only some. You know how Christopher Nolan is.

Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan, and movie theatre owners would very much like for Tenet to be the first major film to enjoy a theatrical release since the initial waves of the covid-19 pandemic led to theatergoers staying home and cinemas closing their doors indefinitely.

Despite the fact that the pandemic is still ongoing, the studio’s still betting on Tenet releasing this July, but from the looks of the movie’s latest trailer, it’s tough to imagine people flocking to theatres with bated breath to see it, not because the trailer doesn’t look interesting, but because, again, there’s a pandemic sweeping across the world.

Speaking of that trailer...here it is!

Tenet was originally meant to hit theatres on July 17; the updated trailer, as you’ll notice, just says “coming to theatres” with no date specified.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

