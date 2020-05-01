Telstra's 5G Network To Stand On Its Own Feet

Image: iStock

Telstra has announced that its 5G network is now 'end-to-end enabled' enabled, meaning that in the future it won't kick users back down to 4G - which cam be the case at the moment.

Big T is calling this 5G Standalone and it basically means that it won't rely on 4G technology to function. Instead, its radio network will connect to a cloud native 5G core network

"Getting the Telstra mobile network to be 5G Standalone-ready is an important step towards unleashing greater capabilities for enterprises and consumers alike," said Nikos Katinakis, Telstra’s Group Executive Networks & IT, in a statement.

"Working together with our technology partner Ericsson, our new 5G service-based architecture will allow us to create innovative new services and solutions and deliver these much quicker than in the past."

It's worth noting that 5G Standalone will only be available to capable devices. "Testing of early pre-commercial 5G Standalone-capable devices is also underway, with commercial devices expected to become available from late 2020."

We expect that this quote means that Telstra Standalone devices sold by Telstra will be available in late 2020, because there are already compatible devices in market such as Huawei's P40. However, this device is not offered by the telco. It is also possible that Samsung's S20 5G could be compatible and we have reached out to Telstra locally to confirm.

Telstra is also currently working with 5G partners such as Ericsson as well as device manufacturers to explore how 5G Standalone will work in the near future.

