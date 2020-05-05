Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Is Real

Waititi on the set of The Mandalorian. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Two recent rumblings about the cinematic and televisual futures of Star Wars have just been confirmed by Lucasfilm as, well, true, all of it. Taika Waititi is returning to the galaxy far, far away alongside Academy-nominated screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns for a brand new movie, and Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland joining them on Disney+ for her very own Star Wars series.

The two separate projects had been subject to recent rumours in the Hollywood trades, but today—as part of ongoing Star Wars day celebrations—Lucasfilm and Disney officially confirmed that the two projects were moving forward.

Little is still known about them at this point, however. Waititi—who both directed and starred in several episodes of The Mandalorian, playing babysitting hunter-droid IG-11—with both direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie, sharing scripting duties with Wilson-Cairns, best known for her screenplay for World War I action-thriller 1917. The film is slated for theatrical release, current state of the movie industry aside, rather than heading straight to Disney’s original content slate on Disney+.

Which is good, because Disney+ is getting even more Star Wars in the form of Headland’s series. The producer-writer will write, produce, and showrun a brand new Star Wars show for the streaming platform, joining the likes of the aformentioned Mandalorian and the upcoming Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Once again, there’s very little in the way of current details, but previous rumours had suggested that the show will take place in a different period of the Star Wars timeline compared to its fellow Disney+ counterparts, and focus on a cast of female characters.

We’ll bring you more on Disney’s plans for Star Wars’ post-Skywalker Saga future as and when we learn them.