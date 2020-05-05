Apple's iPhone SE Australian Review: It's Bloody Good

7 Cancelled Star Wars Games We Wish Were Made

The Internet Reacts To The Original Star Wars

Sylvester Stallone Has Apparently Been Working On A Demolition Man Sequel In Secret

Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock being aggressively hot. (Image: Warner Bros.)

You know how we’re all largely stuck and home and online saying wild things because it’s not safe to be outside acting like normal people? Sylvester Stallone knows.

Apropos of the literal hellscape we’re all currently living through, Stallone recently hopped onto his personal Instagram to, you know, say hello to his fans, but also to casually drop that he’s supposedly in the midst of working on a Demolition Man sequel.

“Can we get another Demo Man,” he said, replying to a fan. “I think there is coming...we’re working on it right now with Warner Bros. It’s looking fantastic. So that should come out, that’s gonna happen.”

View this post on Instagram

Answering the audience

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Because Sly’s post wasn’t immediately followed up with a full-on announcement from Warner Bros. (or any other studio that might have somehow acquired the rights to the franchise), there’s no real way of knowing just how much of this is just him saying things versus him saying things based on facts. Given that the Hollywood industrial complex has essentially been halted because of the covid-19 outbreak, it’s impossible to say if and when a Demolition Man 2 would actually start production and hit theatres if all comes to fruition as Stallone hopes.

But it would be very, very interesting if this all panned out and proved to be true.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

au star-wars zoom

There Are Official Star Wars Zoom Backgrounds Now

The best thing about Zoom is the ability to set a virtual background. It's almost enough to make you forget about all those passwords that were stolen. From faking being paying attention in a meeting to setting a background to an island paradise, people are enjoying making work meetings a little bit more fun. Disney and Lucasfilm have clearly taken notice, because a stack of official Star Wars Zoom backgrounds just got released for free.
astronomy black-holes planet-nine primordial-black-hole science space

Say There Were A Black Hole In Our Solar System: How Would We Find It?

Last year, scientists published a paper with an iconic diagram: a black circle representing, to scale, a 5-solar-mass black hole—and the size of the hypothetical Planet Nine if it were a black hole instead of a planet. So, if Planet Nine really is a black hole, how would we find it?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles