How Much Sennheiser's New Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds Cost In Australia

Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser has just released its second generation of its noise cancelling earbuds in Australia - the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Here's what we know about them and how much they cost. Spoiler alert - they ain't cheap.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Specs

The new Momentums are true wireless earbuds that offer Sennheiser level sound quality as well as noise cancellation. While we'll reserve judgement for our review, this is already promising.

What also bodes well is the battery life. Sennheiser claims it can get 7 hours of playback as well as an additional 28 hours from the case before it needs to be charged again.

If accurate this is better than what both Sony and Apple offered in their 2019 wireless earbuds. Sony's WF-1000XM3 have 6 hours playback and 18 hours from the case and Apple's AirPods Prof have 4.5 hours playback and 19 from the case.

On the quirk side of things, if you want to listen to music with just one earbud in it has to be the right. The left will not work on its own.

Here's a full list of the key specs:

  • Battery: 7 hours playback, up to 28 hours with the charging case
  • Water Resistance: IPX4
  • Weight: 6g (earbuds), 58g (charging case)
  • Case Dimensions: 76.8 x 43.8 x 34.7mm
  • Port: USB-C
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, SBC, AAC, aptX, active noise cancelling (ANC)
  • Colours: white and black
Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Price Australia

If you're interested in these bad boys, it's going to cost you. Here in Australia they have an RRP of $499.95. This is around the same price as top-of-the-line noise cancelling headphones.

While Sennheiser has never been a cheap brand, this is a bold move considering that the best noise cancelling earbuds of 2019, such as Sony's WF-1000XM3 and Apple's AirPods Pro cost at least $100 less at launch.

While I don't doubt that Sennheiser's offering has gorgeous sound and noise cancellation, lack of wireless charging functionality is a bit of a letdown considering the price point. At half a grand I would want these to be as modern and future-proofed as possible.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Availability Australia

Sennheiser's Momentum Trie Wireless 2 earbuds are now available in Australia. We have spotted them on Amazon for a little cheaper as well.

