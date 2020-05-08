Best SIM Only Phone Plans From Telcos That Aren't Telstra, Optus Or Vodafone

How To Watch The Community Reunion Table Read In Australia

COVIDSafe Still Has Bugs, According To Experts

See Rey Flex Her Jedi Muscle In This Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art

Rey (Daisy Ridley) trains in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Image: Disney)

Concept art isn’t gospel. Just because a piece of concept art exists does not mean it was ever going to be in the movie. That said, the next best thing to seeing something in a movie is seeing it realised in concept art, and a very cool beat conceived for the end of The Rise of Skywalker will certainly bring a smile to your face.

Phil Szostak, the creative art manager at Lucasfilm and author of The Art of books for the sequel trilogy, posted the below image on Twitter Wednesday. It’s by artist Adam Brockbank and it shows a short moment he imagined when Rey returned to Tatooine at the end of the film. It’s a moment that not only offers a wink to A New Hope but the prequels too.

Brockbank made these two images of Rey finding some Sand People at the Lars homestead and simply turning on her lightsaber to send them away. What a badass move.

Don’t forget, Sand People don’t like lightsabers. They met with one a few decades ago when Anakin Skywalker returned to Tatooine, and Rey igniting hers would probably trigger latent trauma in the entire species. For those reasons and more, it’s an amazing moment, and is very cool to see in this format.

On the other hand, you get why it didn’t make it into the movie. By the point Rey returns to Tatooine, things are wrapping up and the pacing is of the utmost importance. Also, it undercuts the reveal of Rey’s new lightsaber. If you were a concept artist though and were tasked with something like “What would happen if Rey returned to the Lars homestead?” this is a pretty amazing idea to bring to the table.

One place this idea isn’t brought to the table is in Szostak’s The Art of The Rise of Skywalker. That book, like the ones before it, skips the final act of the film in an effort to curtail spoilers. So avenues like Twitter, Instagram, and probably the official Star Wars website are going to be the best places to see concept art from Exegol as well as Tatooine.

The Rise of Skywalker is now streaming on Disney+.

Trending Stories Right Now

budget-laptops consumer-tech funky-laptops microsoft-surface-book-2 microsoft-surface-earbuds microsoft-surface-go microsoft-surface-go-2 microsoft-surface-headphones-2 surface-book surface-book-3 surface-go surface-go-2

Microsoft Might Have Made The Best Budget Laptop...Again

Two years ago Microsoft made one of its best laptops, and my favourite budget computer, the Surface Go. The $600 Windows 10 tablet was absolutely not the fast computer in its price range, and it had a much smaller screen than the competition, but it also felt like the kind of perfect do anything device for someone on a budget—the 2-in-1 Apple’s aspired to make over and over again with the iPad. Now Microsoft has the recently rumoured Microsoft Surface Go 2, plus a refreshed Surface Book 3 and new headphones, and if new guts really improve its speed then this could be the budget device to get.
consumer-tech earbuds tag-gadgets headphones sony tech wf-sp800n wireless-earbuds

Sony's New Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds Have The Best Sound You Can Buy

Sony’s WF-1000XM3s raised the bar for noise cancelling capabilities on wireless earbuds, but a lack of waterproofing and a $299 price tag limited where they could be used. Wearing them on rainy days or during sweaty workouts just wasn’t worth the risk. But Sony’s new WF-SP800N earbuds not only pair noise-cancellation with IP55 water resistance, they do so with a fitness-focused design that’s more comfortable to wear—and they even come with a cheaper price tag.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles