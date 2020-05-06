Samsung Ups Its Game With the Galaxy Z Flip 2 By Stuffing In Another Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 could be getting a camera upgrade if some recently filed patents are anything to go by.

LetsGoDigital spotted the design patents which were filed in January with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), and they show off two different possible design updates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

One of them is pretty much the same layout as the current handset, just with an extra lens popped onto the end of the row, while the other gives the cameras a rejig and sees them set in a vertical arrangement.

The compact clamshell also has a mini display on the front, so reshuffling the camera setup frees up more room for the display to sprawl out, which is what it looks like Samsung is considering, looking at the patent. We also have no idea about the camera specs - this could be a modest upgrade, or Samsung might be upgrading all three. The current Z Flip sports a 12-MP main camera and 12-MP ultra-wide camera, so the third lens may be a zoom.

It's unlikely it'll go too crazy, considering the price point of the Galaxy Z Flip. The handset is significantly cheaper than the Fold, and with rumours that the Fold 2 could see a second, cheaper model this time around, the Z Flip 2 would need to keep below that pricing threshold or risk being too pricey. [LetsGoDigital]

