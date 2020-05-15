How Much Samsung's New Budget Galaxy Phones Cost In Australia

Image: Samsung

Samsung's announced two new additions to its budget A series, the A31 and A71 5G, which is set to be one of the most affordable 5G handsets yet.

The smartphone giant has announced its releasing the Samsung Galaxy A31, a new mid-tier phone that slashes the price while maintaining some of the high-end features you've come to expect in 2020 smartphones. It also confirmed the budget 5G phone, the A71, would finally be coming to Australia after being announced earlier this year.

5G phones just aren't cheap in Australia with some of the cheapest available still coming in at over $1,000. Samsung's other 5G budget entry is the Galaxy A90 5G, which retails for $1,049. The A71 5G slices another $150 off that cost giving customers without huge disposable incomes a chance to own their own.

"The growing mid-tier market journey is well documented, for us the Galaxy A20 was one of the most popular smartphones of 2019. So, we understand that a large proportion of our local audience want to consider their spending, but also desire access to the latest technology," Samsung Australia's Vice President Garry McGregor said in a press release.

"We've responded to many consumer pain points around battery, storage and performance and delivered on those features we know Australians care most about like camera, display and design."

But if you want to know what features and hardware you're actually going to get with the two models, here's a look at what each phone comes packed with.

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A71 5G specs

Samsung A31 specs list

Display: 6.4-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400), Super AMOLED, Infinity-U Display

6.4-inch, Full HD+ (1080 x2400), Super AMOLED, Infinity-U Display Rear camera: Main: 48MP, F2.0, Ultra-Wide: 8MP, F2.2, Depth: 5MP, F2.4, Macro: 5MP, F2.4

Main: 48MP, F2.0, Ultra-Wide: 8MP, F2.2, Depth: 5MP, F2.4, Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Front camera: 20MP, F2.2

20MP, F2.2 Dimensions: 73.1 x 159.3 x 8.6 mm, 185g

73.1 x 159.3 x 8.6 mm, 185g Processor: Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz), 4 / 6GB RAM

Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz), 4 / 6GB RAM Memory: 64GB/128GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)

64GB/128GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) Battery: 5,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging

5,000 mAh (typical), 15W Fast Charging Colours: Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue

Samsung A71 5G specs list

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display(1080X2400)

6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display(1080X2400) Rear camera: Main: 64MP, F1.8, Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2, Depth: 5MP, F2.2, Macro: 5MP, F2.4

Main: 64MP, F1.8, Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2, Depth: 5MP, F2.2, Macro: 5MP, F2.4 Front camera: 32MP, F2.2

32MP, F2.2 Dimensions: 75.5 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 185g

75.5 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 185g Processor: Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 1TB)

6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 1TB) Battery: 4,500mAh (typical), 25W Super Fast Charging

4,500mAh (typical), 25W Super Fast Charging Colours: Prism Cube Black and Prism Cube White

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A71 5G Australian price and release date

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be the first of the two available when it hits stores from Monday, May 18. It will set you back $499 and is available from Samsung online and all major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

The A71 5G is a little pricier at $899 but still cheaper than other available 5G handsets in Australia. You'll be able to get your hands on it from Wednesday, May 20 through Samsung online and selected operators — likely JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee and other similar retailers.