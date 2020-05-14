Riverdale Teases Some Major Changes For Its Next Season

Those crazy kids may not be kids for much longer. (Image: The CW)

HBO Max nabs itself another Stephen King/Joe Hill project. Patrick Stewart says at least one major Star Trek: Picard character won’t be back for season two. Some familiar faces of the Rebellion may be in the Cassion Andor TV show. Plus, a look at what’s in store for Pat Dugan on Stargirl and more pictures from Ryan Reynolds’ weird video game movie, Free Guy. Spoilers get!

Throttle

HBO Max is developing a film adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novella, Throttle, written by Leigh Dana Jackson and produced by David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four label. The story concerns “a father-and-son led biker gang who get terrorised by a big rig truck on an isolated stretch of the American desert.” [Deadline]

Deep Blue Sea 3

Exhibitor Relations reports the second Deep Blue Sea direct-to-video sequel has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “some violence, bloody images, and language.”

The world needs this now, more than ever. WB Home Entertainment's DEEP BLUE SEA 3 is rated R: some violence, bloody images, and language. What, you didn't know there was a straight-to-streaming sequel? Well, you've got some catching up to do. And I think you've got the time. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) May 13, 2020

Free Guy

Coming Soon has a handful of new images from Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Riverdale

Speaking to TV Line, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that a major time-skip originally planned for the end of season four of Riverdale will now form a major part of the upcoming fifth season.

We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end...so what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart seemingly confirmed in a recent interview with Gold Derby (via TrekMovie) that Harry Treadaway’s villainous Romulan Narek will not be returning for the show’s second season after his character randomly vanished halfway through the final episode of season one.

We have a dazzling group of actors. No matter who I find myself playing a scene with, it is interesting, unusual, challenging, and always exciting. And every one of us is back. Well, I think we may have said goodbye to Harry Treadaway, which I am disappointed about because I enjoyed working with him so much.

Superman and Lois

Inde Navarrette has joined the cast of Superman and Lois as Lana Lang’s daughter, Sarah Cushing, “a whip smart, super cool wild child with some demons in her past who becomes friends with the Kent boys, Jonathan and Jordan.”

[Deadline]

Cassian Andor

According to a new rumour from The Bespin Bulletin, Jimmy Smits and Alistair Petrie are currently in talks to reprise their roles as Bail Organa and General Draven in the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney+. It would certainly make sense considering the time frame.

The Purge

Sad news—Deadline reports USA has cancelled The Purge TV series after two seasons.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires prepare for the social event of the season in the synopsis for “Théâtre des Vampires,” the June 10 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The vampires try to survive without Guillermo, while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar. Written by Jemaine Clement, Sam Johnson, Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Screen Rant has character portraits of the Icicle and Wildcat.

Meanwhile, KSiteTV has photos from Stargirl’s second episode, “S.T.R.I.P.E.” — more at the link.

We also have a sneak peek from the pilot, airing May 18 on DC Universe and May 19 on the CW.

Vagrant Queen

Finally, Syfy has released a clip from “Sunshine Express Yourself,” tonight’s episode of Vagrant Queen.