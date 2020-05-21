Why You're Anxious About Coming Out Of Isolation, According To Experts

Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband Has Some Cheap NBN Plans For You

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

Peter Dinklage And Jason Momoa Are Teaming Up For A Vampire-Themed Buddy Comedy

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa at San Diego Comic-Con. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

Though there’s no Game of Thrones reunion special scheduled anytime soon, HBO alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are about to partner up for a different sort of adventure involving conniving warriors trying to murder each other for personal gain. This time, though, the story’s going to involve Draculas and the people who hunt them.

Deadline reports that Dinklage and Momoa have both signed on for director Max Barbakow’s Good Bad & Undead, a buddy comedy about a descendant of legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing (Dinklage) who teams up with a pacifist vampire (Momoa) in order to scam unsuspecting townsfolk out of their money. Because Momoa’s vamp has no interest in killing people and Van Helsing likes to make a quick buck, the pair reason that they can go from town to town staging fake vampire slayings in exchange for cash.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before the two push their luck a bit too far and end up getting into more trouble than they’d bargained for—and one imagines they’ll have to depend on one another if they want to live to see another day (or night, as it were). The movie’s story is by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, whose other collaborations include the screenplays for Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

Currently, there are no details as to when production is intended to or would even be able to start, but given the current state of the world, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be a while yet.

Trending Stories Right Now

charging electric-cars ev-charging evs jalopnik

This British Startup May Have Solved Urban EV Charging

The problems with driving an electric car, if you live in an urban centre, pretty much stem from a lack of charging infrastructure. Right now most EV charging is done at home, in a driveway or inside a garage, which is hard to come by in urban environments. The reverse of that is obviously that charging infrastructure is difficult to install in urban centres because it takes up a lot of space, and space is already at a premium.
console-wars microsoft ps5 sony xbox-series-x

Why Everyone Won't Stop Talking About PS5 And Xbox Series X Storage

Now that we know the full specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there’s not much to differentiate them at the hardware level. Both sport custom AMD GPUs based on its RDNA2 architecture. Both are ray tracing capable. Both have roughly the same amount of TFLOPS, and the amount of CU graphic cores and operating frequency come out to roughly the same amount of performance. Both consoles have CPUs with nearly identical specs. So what will make getting one over the other worth it, aside from game availability and small features like better haptic on controllers or support for cloud gaming? Storage. One of the least exciting elements of any console is about to become one of the most crucial.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles