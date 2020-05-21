Peter Dinklage And Jason Momoa Are Teaming Up For A Vampire-Themed Buddy Comedy

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa at San Diego Comic-Con. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

Though there’s no Game of Thrones reunion special scheduled anytime soon, HBO alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are about to partner up for a different sort of adventure involving conniving warriors trying to murder each other for personal gain. This time, though, the story’s going to involve Draculas and the people who hunt them.

Deadline reports that Dinklage and Momoa have both signed on for director Max Barbakow’s Good Bad & Undead, a buddy comedy about a descendant of legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing (Dinklage) who teams up with a pacifist vampire (Momoa) in order to scam unsuspecting townsfolk out of their money. Because Momoa’s vamp has no interest in killing people and Van Helsing likes to make a quick buck, the pair reason that they can go from town to town staging fake vampire slayings in exchange for cash.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before the two push their luck a bit too far and end up getting into more trouble than they’d bargained for—and one imagines they’ll have to depend on one another if they want to live to see another day (or night, as it were). The movie’s story is by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, whose other collaborations include the screenplays for Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

Currently, there are no details as to when production is intended to or would even be able to start, but given the current state of the world, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be a while yet.