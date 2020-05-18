How To Use Your Monitor In Portrait Mode

Australian Government Says Your COVIDSafe App Data Is Protected But US Laws Put That Into Question

The Best Orders To Watch Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie And TV Show

Our Antiheroic Duo Opts For Acid In A Preview Clip From The Next Episode Of Rick And Morty

We’re aliens, see? With laser Tommy guns, see? (Image: Adult Swim)

I mean, there are... worse options?

When a deal goes wrong, it’s time to find a Plan B pretty quickly. On Rick and Morty, those backup plans are never, uhhh, let’s just say “ideal.” Or safe. Or sane. Really, hanging out with Rick is just a very dangerous passtime and we do not recommend it here at Gizmodo. But if you do pursue it, this preview clip via Adult Swim will give you some idea of what you’re in for.

I have to say, I have never imagined 1930s-era mobsters reconfigured as aliens, but I am incredibly into the idea. Someone please make Bugsy in Space, thanks. The calm willingness with which Morty accepts, well, whatever his fate is here is also delightful. Adventure long enough with Rick, and you pretty much know what to expect.

This episode of Rick and Morty airs tonight, Sunday, at 11:30pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

 

Trending Stories Right Now

excavations science viking-burials viking-mounds viking-ships vikings

Archaeologists Will Excavate A Viking Ship For The First Time In Over 100 Years

For the first time in a century, archaeologists will excavate a buried Viking ship. Located a less than 2 feet below the surface, the ship is being ravaged by fungus, forcing archaeologists to act quickly.
au deals epic-store

The Best Deals From Epic Games' Epic MEGA Sale

The Epic Games store is currently running a killer sale on PC games including blockbuster titles like Control, Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. Everyone who logs into their Epic Store account will also be able to claim a free $15 voucher to spend on games priced $14.99 and above. Here's the highlights from the sale.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles