OPPO Find X2 Pro: We Finally Have An Australian Release Date

After waiting for months with bated breath the Oppo FindX 2 Pro is coming to Australia. It’s a conventional flagship, so you won’t find any shark fin cameras or nubs to obsess over. But what you will find is some big specs and a camera that sounds pretty good on paper. Here’s how much the Oppo Find X2 Pro Costs In Australia and when you can get it.

Oppo FindX 2 Pro Specs

The Oppo FindX 2 has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, you can bump that down to 60Hz if you want to save on battery. The display also has what Oppo is calling ‘Ultra Vision’ which combines HDR10+ with a 3168×1440 resolution and 100% P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and a 4260mAH battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charge. It can apparently go from 0 to 40 per cent in 10 minutes and get to full charge in 38 minutes. If you’re a fan of wireless charging you will not find it here.

The system runs on Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS and the device itself will be available in Black and Vegan Leather Orange. Myself and first-impressions reviewer Alex Kidman had divided opinions on the latter.

Camera

When it comes to the Oppo Find X2 Pro camera you’re looking at a triple lens setup at the rear with a 48MP f/1.7 wide angle, a 48MP f/2.2 120 degree ultrawide and a 13MP f/2.4 periscope telephoto.

At the front of the device you’ll find a 32MPf/2.4 punch hole selfie cam.

Australian Price

Here in Australia the Oppo Find X2 Pro has an RRP on $1,599.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Australian Availability

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will launch in Australia from June 9, 2020. It will be available from Telstra, Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan, OfficeWorks (online), Bing Lee.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Australian Review

We’ll have a review out soon, but in the meantime you can check out our hands on with the Find X2 Pro from March.