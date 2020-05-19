OnePlus May Have A Pair Of True Wireless Earbuds On The Way After All

Image: Max J./Twitter

OnePlus is reportedly working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds that look very AirPod-y that could be launching this July.

Twitter leaker Max J. shared an image of the earbuds teasing a July release date. He added that the source for the info was "new but seemingly reliable", advising followers to take it with a pinch of salt; which is what you should be doing with all of these gadget rumours anyway.

The design looks very similar to Apple's AirPods, and Max confirmed that it's the "actual design" and not "just an illustration." OnePlus wouldn't be the first company to opt for Apple's aesthetic - after all there's only so much you can do with a wireless earbud in terms of form factor. Google's upcoming Pixel Buds have scrapped the steam entirely, for example, but no one's doing anything too crazy. Max doesn't have an inkling on the earbuds' official name or anything outside of the image and the summer launch window. OnePlus bloody loves to tease shit though, so no doubt we'll see a trickle of tweets alluding to the earbuds if they're actually a thing. [via Android Police]

