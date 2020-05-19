Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals

Crazy Click Frenzy Phone Plan: $28 A Month For 103GB Data (With No Contract)

Foxtel's Binge Streaming Service Launches Next Week, Here's Everything We Know

Oh No (Oh Yes?), Disney+ Lets You Turn Its Subtitles Into Comic Sans

All right, Annie, calm down. (Image: Lucasfilm)

We really do live in those interesting times they keep talking about.

One of the coolest little features about Disney+ is a settings menu hidden away when you enable subtitles. Unlike a service like Netflix where the choice for subtitles is relatively binary—you either have them on in a language of choice, or you don’t—for readability and accessibility purposes, there’s actually an entire subsection in Disney+ that lets you tweak how subtitles appear on the service. You can alter the font of subtitles, the colour and edge detailing, size, whether or not there’s a background on them—even if that background has a window—which has its own colour and opacity options to boot.

It’s surprisingly in-depth in a way so few accessibility options can be, which is excellent, and made all the more refreshing given that Disney+ is, by and large, a surprisingly threadbare service when it comes to functionality that isn’t “Hey we got that content and that Baby Yoda.” It’s cool that the company took the time to flesh these options out for people who really need them to access the media they love.

That said. If, like me, you find yourself with too much time on your hands, you can also use the feature to turn your subtitles into “Comics Sans.” Because why not?

Disney+ doesn’t actually call this font Comics Sans, of course, but instead “Casual,” because, you know, Comic Sans! It just screams casual fun. But given that the font has found a new life beyond hated-internet-meme as one that can actually be easier to read for people with dyslexia, Comics Sans and similarly stylised and spaced sans serif typefaces have been advocated as a great additional readability option in recent years.

The fact that, if you don’t specifically require this functionality for accessibility purposes, you can just basically turn your subtitles into Comic Sans is an added bonus from a shitposting standpoint.

So, without further ado, please enjoy these very appropriate uses of Comics Sans.

Image: Lucasfilm
Image: Disney
Image: Marvel Studios
Image: Pixar
Image: Disney
Image: Marvel Studios
Image: Disney
Image: Pixar
I actually really like this moment, it’s just everything’s funnier rendered in Comics Sans. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Thanks, Disney+!  

Trending Stories Right Now

curiosity mars mars-reconnaissance-orbiter opportunity optical-illusions pareidolia science ufology

The Weirdest Images Ever Taken On Mars

In the 19th century, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli thought he spotted canals on Mars through his telescope. Since then, we’ve seen lots of things on the Red Planet that aren’t really there. From spoons and squirrels to campfires and women wearing dresses, we present to you the most notorious false sightings on Mars.
consumer-tech cranz-rulez keck-droolz projectors televisions

You Do Not Need A Projector

In the before times, one question would invariably arise in the office kitchen as my coworkers poured kombucha into a coffee mug while eyeing my undiluted cold brew: “What projector should I get?” Now, amidst the global pandemic, it comes via text, DM, and Slack message, with more urgency. My answer to these colleagues of mine (and friends and family members, too) has been and always will be the same: “Do not buy a projector.”

Latest Deals

Trending Articles