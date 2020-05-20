How To Set Up An Office In The Garden Or Backyard To Maintain Your Sanity

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

The Weirdest Images Ever Taken On Mars

New Spec Gives SD Cards A Massive Boost In Speed

Image: SD Association

As resolutions and file sizes continue to grow, it’s important for storage —especially removable storage—to keep up, and with the SD Association’s new SD 8.0 spec, memory cards have just gotten a massive bump to their top-end speed.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the association announced that transfer speeds for SD Express cards will now top out at just shy of four gigabytes per second (3940 MBps to be exact) the SD 8.0 Specification, thanks to new support for PCIe 4.0. That’s around four times the speed you get from the current SD Express card (985 MBps) and a massive jump up from today’s fastest UHS-III SD cards (624 MBps).

However, that top-end figure for new SD Express cards will require a card reader that supports two PCIe 4 lanes, or else transfer speeds will get cut in half to around 2 GBps (1920 MBps) when using PCIe 3, which is still twice the speed of today’s fastest SD cards. Furthermore, the SD Association says SD Express will be available across a range of card sizes including SDHC, SDXC and SDUC.

Here is the pin layout on new SD Express cards that support the SD 8.0 Spec. (Illustration: SD Association)

The way new SD Express cards achieve these speeds is through a new pin layout on the back of the cards, which can utilise both single or dual PCIe 4 lanes. But perhaps more importantly, like previous versions of the official SD spec, SD 8.0 cards will also be backwards compatible with older card readers, you just won’t get their full listed transfer speeds.

Here’s an updated chart of various SD card specs and transfer speeds courtesy of the SD Association. (Screenshot: SD Association)

The reason why this is important is that with the rise of 4K and 8K TVs and phones and cameras that can capture photos and videos in higher resolutions and bit rates than ever before, it’s becoming increasingly important to have removable storage that has enough capacity and adequate transfer speeds to properly store all that data.

The same goes for gadgets like the Nintendo Switch, which can bolster its paltry 32GB of onboard storage by tacking on a separate microSD card. By increasing the transfer speeds of SD cards, the new SD 8.0 Spec could pave the way for faster loading times on future game consoles that support external SD card storage.

Even now, if you don’t have the right card for your camera, the camera may not let you record videos at your desired image quality, which means it’s critical that you pay attention to the specs listed on the SD card.

Unfortunately, while the SD Association has officially announced SD Spec 8.0 today, cards that actually support the new standard may not be available for a while (probably late 2020 at the earliest), as it will take some time for SD card makers like Samsung, Sony, and others to implement SD 8.0 into new SD Express cards.

Trending Stories Right Now

curiosity feature mars mars-reconnaissance-orbiter opportunity optical-illusions pareidolia science ufology

The Weirdest Images Ever Taken On Mars

In the 19th century, Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli thought he spotted canals on Mars through his telescope. Since then, we’ve seen lots of things on the Red Planet that aren’t really there. From spoons and squirrels to campfires and women wearing dresses, we present to you the most notorious false sightings on Mars.
consumer-tech cranz-rulez keck-droolz projectors televisions

You Do Not Need A Projector

In the before times, one question would invariably arise in the office kitchen as my coworkers poured kombucha into a coffee mug while eyeing my undiluted cold brew: “What projector should I get?” Now, amidst the global pandemic, it comes via text, DM, and Slack message, with more urgency. My answer to these colleagues of mine (and friends and family members, too) has been and always will be the same: “Do not buy a projector.”

Latest Deals

Trending Articles