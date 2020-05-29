New Mutants Director Josh Boone Has a Trilogy Planned Out

Sonic the Hedgehog will live to run another day. Paul Feig is getting into fairytales and the creators behind the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie discuss crit-ical thinking. Plus updates from The Umbrella Academy, a tiny new look at Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and more. TGIF, spoilers!

Chhori

Crypt TV (with backers Blumhouse) is producing a Hindi horror remake called Chhori. Deadline reports, “Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) will lead cast on the film, which is a remake of Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi. Vishal Furia, who directed and wrote the original, will reprise his role on the new project.”

Borderlands

Lionsgate has confirmed Cate Blanchett has officially joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands as Lilith, “a siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills.”

The Blue Afternoon that Last Forever

According to Variety, A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are teaming up with Robopocalypse writer Daniel H. Wilson to develop his spec script The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever at Paramount. The story follows “a single dad and NASA physicist who discovers a black hole that will strike earth in a matter of days. The problem is that no one, including his colleagues at NASA, believes him. The one person that trusts him is his 10-year-old daughter, but that bond is now being threatened by a different force. Eric finds himself trying to save both his relationship with Marie and a populace unwilling to heed his warnings of the impending disaster.”

The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig is attached to direct a film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s The School for Good and Evil at Netflix. Written by David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party), the story concerns two best friends enrolling in rival schools — one which produces “good” fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White — while the other is responsible for their “evil” antagonists.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paramount has greenlit a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog with original director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller set to return.

The New Mutants 2 & 3

Josh Boone revealed he has plans for a trilogy of New Mutants films in a recent interview with SFX Magazine.

Ultimately, after all this time, I was able to make MY New Mutants film, and I’m am proud of it. What I’m hoping for now is that it will be successful enough so the studio will allow me to complete a trilogy I’ve got all planned out.

Black Water: Abyss

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo from the sequel to 2007’s killer crocodile movie, Black Water.

Dungeons & Dragons

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley spoke to THR about the “comedic” tone of the Dungeons & Dragons movie they’re writing for Paramount.

It’s not an out and out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures. D&D is such a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people playing it and the way they speak to each other. So we never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it. But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn’t necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There’s a lot of the spirit of that that we’re trying to inject into the movie itself.

Teddy

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Teddy, a new French werewolf movie in which the titular “temp at a massage parlor” is “scratched by the wolf that local angry farmers have been hunting for months. As weeks go by, animal compulsions soon start to overcome the young man…” — click through to see the rest.

Tenet

“Someone’s manufacturing” something “in the future” according to a new TV spot for Tenet.

Star Light

A world-famous pop star named Bebe A. Love is either a demonic entity or a genetically engineered monster in the trailer for Star Light, starring Scout Taylor-Compton.

Upgrade

According to Deadline, Blumhouse Television is adapting Leigh Whannell’s 2018 sci-fi thriller, Upgrade, into a series picking up “a few years after the events of the film.” Executive produced by Whannell himself alongside showrunner Tim Walsh and The Purge’s James Roland and Krystal Ziv Houghton, the story promises to “imagine a world in which the government repurposes STEM to help curb criminal activity.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Showrunner Eliot Laurence spoke to Den of Geek about the Camarilla’s role in season two.

The Camarilla were behind the (Spanish) Inquisition. They were behind the burning times in Europe. They were driving that stuff to try to identify witch bloodlines and literally wipe them out. So the Spree and the army are very mad at each other — and, p.s., we’re going to get into that. But we’re actually going to see these people saying, ‘You know what, maybe we should help each other because they’re about to take all of us out.’ It’s so juicy and personal and messy, I can’t wait.”

The Umbrella Academy

The official Umbrella Academy Twitter page has released a new series of character posters.

Stargirl

The cast of Stargirl discusses their ideal Arrowverse crossovers in a new video from TV Guide.

Into the Dark

Finally, Judy Greer’s emotional support dog murders everyone who distresses her in the trailer for “Good Boy,” next month’s episode of Into the Dark.

