Monstrum Is A Creature Feature Filled With Claw Marks And Secretions

The monster of Monstrum. (Photo: Shudder)

What’s better than a period epic filled with martial arts and deadly weapons? A period epic filled with martial arts, deadly weapons, and a giant killer monster, of course.

That’s what you get in Monstrum, South Korean director Heo Jong-ho’s Shudder original film coming to the streaming service next week. Set in the 16th century, it follows a village terrified by rumours of an ancient evil in the mountains. The king sends his loyal soldiers out to investigate and prove whether or not the evil is real. Spoiler alert, it wouldn’t be much of a movie if it wasn’t.

Monstrum won the audience award at the prestigious Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain, and now we can all check it out thanks to Shudder. Here’s the latest trailer for Monstrum.

Obviously, Monstrum features an all-star international cast, but the one face probably most recognisable to U.S. audiences is Choi Woo-shik. He played the brother that gets everything started in the Oscar-winning Parasite and is also in the you-have-to-see-it zombie thriller Train to Busan.

But, Train to Busan doesn’t have a huge monster and swordplay. So we’re gonna give the edge to Monstrum. It hits Shudder on May 14.

