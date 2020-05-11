Mercedes-Benz Gives Us A Sweeping Look Inside Of Its Incredible Museum

While most of America is still deep into covid-19 lockdown, Germany is loosening things after successfully flattening the curve. That means the Mercedes-Benz Museum will soon be welcoming some guests again. But before the crowds return, Benz sent a drone around for a bird’s-eye look at its collection, which is a fun sight to behold.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum stands at the entrance of the Daimler factory in the brand’s hometown of Stuttgart, Germany. It houses some 160 jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind vehicles, and around 1,500 exhibits.

And it’s incredibly beautiful to fly through:

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, we will be opening our doors to the public again. But before we do that, we had a special little flying visitor ???? Initially, visits are only possible from Friday to Sunday. See you in Stuttgart, Germany! #MBmuseum pic.twitter.com/rDxA242tFl — Mercedes-Benz Museum (@MB_Museum) May 8, 2020

Not only is this an incredible museum, just look at the mad skills on whoever is the drone pilot! It feels likes the opening to a particularly badass racing game where the whole of Mercedes-Benz’s history is up for you to play with.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Stuttgart, you can catch the last few weeks of the current special exhibit on 40 years of the G-Class. If not, and this video piqued your interest, the museum does have a very cool virtual tour, which allows you to walk the museum floor by floor. Level 5, the post-war era, is my clear favourite.

Man, I miss going to car museums. I live five minutes from Ford’s sprawling public museum, the Henry Ford, and I used to go there just to occasionally poke around. Detroit, however, has a long way to go before car museums are open.

Germans get to hit car museums and other public places, as the country’s been good about getting a handle on the coronavirus outbreak. The county has one of the lowest death rates in Europe, according to the BBC. Shops are in the process of reopening and soccer is returning, though with significant safety measures, such as social distancing and mandatory masks, still in place.